Mint Hill, NC

The Mint Hill Times

Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation Celebrates 25th Anniversary

MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, July 29, Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation celebrated 25 years in the community!. Owner BV Belk broke ground and started construction on Olde Sycamore’s golf course on December 1, 1995. Award-winning architect Tom Jackson was brought in and used the natural lay of the land to create the 6,900 yard championship layout that winds through the natural setting of mature oak trees, scenic lakes and tree-lined fairways.
MINT HILL, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill

The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening

Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
DAVIDSON, NC
City
Mint Hill, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community

DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
DENVER, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Paige
Person
Doug Harrison
WCNC

Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
CHINA GROVE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte

Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Bookmark this Post. 46 Fall Festivals in Charlotte and Counting

Festivals are Back Baby. We count 46 between August and November, and that’s just the ones within short drives of Charlotte. Find them below, sorted by date, as best we can cipher by digging through the inter-webs. We’ll update as more info rolls in and please email us if you know of something we missed!
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Carowinds Has Closed Down Four RIdes

According to WBTV, our beloved Carowinds has closed down four rides at the park. In a statement from Carowinds, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies, and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. Looks like it might be because Carowinds has some exciting news. They say they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers

Honeycomb Cafe is a brunch restaurant in the town of Belmont that opened at the beginning of the year and is always packed on weekends. Why it matters: It’s a locally owned restaurant with locally sourced goods from North Carolina farms and butchers. Plus, they have a community garden behind the restaurant. And, as its […] The post Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BELMONT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime South End event venue to shutter next spring

CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers will shutter its longtime event venue, Byron’s South End. Best Impressions and landlord Asana Partners decided not to renew the lease for the roughly 11,000-square-foot venue at 101 W. Worthington Ave. It will close next spring when the lease concludes, says Justin King, president of the catering company.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

