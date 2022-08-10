Read full article on original website
Championship is expectation for William & Mary football
"Everybody expects a championship because we can't accept less."
Mathews High School cancels football season due to lack of players
Mathews High School Athletic Department announced Wednesday that they are canceling their football season due to not having enough players to field a team.
WTKR
Transferring to ODU gave Jennings much-needed fresh start
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ali Jennings III might consider his decision to transfer to Old Dominion life-changing. "Definitely put myself in a position to succeed, gaining my confidence back, gaining my swagger back and it just helped me elevate my game," the junior wide receiver said following practice on Tuesday. Jennings...
Chesapeake, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smithfield High School football team will have a game with Indian River High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Portsmouth, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deep Creek High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Newport News woman wins $150,000 playing Virginia Lottery
McKay, who is turning 30 years old soon, said the jackpot is a nice birthday present.
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion
Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
allaccess.com
WGH-F (97.3 The Eagle)/Norfolk Ups Jimmy Ray Dunn To PD, Karen West To APD
MAX MEDIA Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH has promoted newly named afternoon host JIMMY RAY DUNN to PD. In addition, MD/midday host KAREN WEST has been promoted to APD/MD. DUNN re-joined the station for p.m. drive in late JULY (NET NEWS 7/29), and now adds programming stripes. He succeeds...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s driving fast, and then there’s driving 152 mph fast. That’s the speed Virginia State Police (VSP) said someone was going when a trooper clocked the driver in a 55 mph zone. VSP tweeted a picture of the ticket that the trooper wrote for the driver in Norfolk, indicating […]
Severe weather causes power outages, flooding in Hampton Roads Wednesday
Severe weather left a handful of Hampton residents in the dark and underwater Wednesday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
Newport News Mayor to host 7th Annual Play Ball event
Mayor Price is hosting Newport News' 7th Annual Play Ball event Wednesday, Aug. 17
Former Virginia Beach police chief, local pastor lead task force to 'build a better city'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A youth violence prevention task force in the City of Virginia Beach acts as one piece of a regionwide effort. It is a direct byproduct of mayors from the Seven Cities coming together, as each locality grapples with rising crime and gun violence. During an...
Chesapeake City Public Schools expands virtual academy for new school year
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just like the pandemic, virtual learning has developed and changed over the course of the last two years. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Chesapeake Public Schools offered hybrid learning. “The number of students requesting virtual really cut back quite a bit in...
George H.W. Bush carrier group deploying from Norfolk
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a regularly scheduled deployment.
Only On 10: What led to the exit of Norfolk’s former police chief?
For the first time, details surrounding former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's departure from the Norfolk Police Department have been revealed to 10 On Your Side by officers with knowledge of the discussions.
Man injured in shooting on Berkley Avenue in Norfolk
Police say the 20-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
