Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Republicans who chanted 'Lock her up!' cry that the DOJ is being too political
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Did Donald Trump really bring nuclear secrets to Mar-a-Lago?
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:30 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't want to 'defund the FBI.' She wants to control it.
Left-wing commentator Briahna Joy Gray recently argued that the call from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to “defund the FBI” over its search of Mar-a-Lago could end up being fruitful for America. In a monologue addressed to conservatives on The Hill’s “Rising,” an internet show that has explored how populism can bridge gaps between the left and the right, Gray contends that this is a moment in which the right is awakening to how problematic the FBI is, something leftists and civil libertarians have tried to sound the alarm about for decades. And so she sees an opening for conservatives to become sustained critics of the FBI, which, theoretically, makes them potential allies for the left on the issue.
Poll suggests GOP arguments on Mar-a-Lago search aren’t working
Over the course of the week, Republicans acted as if the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago was a political winner for Donald Trump and his allies. To hear GOP officials tell it, mainstream Americans were reflexively repulsed by the idea of federal law enforcement holding the former president accountable for wrongdoing.
The FBI and Homeland Security warned of a spike in threats against federal agents following the Mar-a-Lago raid
Since the August 8 raid, there has also been a increase in "calls for 'civil war' and 'armed rebellion,'" said the FBI and DHS in a joint bulletin.
Revelations about DOJ subpoena shred Trump allies’ talking points
After the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and Republicans furiously looked for ways to defend Donald Trump, some floated a specific talking point: The Justice Department should instead have subpoenaed the taken documents, instead of showing up at his door. “All they needed to do was issue a...
'Utter baloney': Rep. Himes knocks Trump's new claim of 'standing order' to declassify
Rep. Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks about the stringent security requirements for accessing America's closest held secrets and why Donald Trump's evolving series of excuses for how secret material ended up at Mar-a-Lago are nonsense. Aug. 13, 2022.
What's going on in Trump's world?
Former Trump White House Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, gives her take on Trump's handling of government documents and more.Aug. 14, 2022.
The FBI found evidence at Mar-a-Lago that Team Trump can't ignore
As the week has passed, the liability that former President Donald Trump faces has become clearer to the media and the general public. But despite knowing for months that the National Archives sought classified materials stored at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home, Trump and his supporters have never appeared to be ahead of the game.
Armed man who attacked F.B.I. office called for violence after Mar-a-Lago search
Ben Collins, NBC News senior reporter, shares what is known about a man who attacked a local FBI field office. Identified by law enforcement sources as Ricky Shiffer, he was at the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, and appears to have been active in Trump-supporting social media, posting violent messages, including against the F.B.I. in the wake of the search of Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 12, 2022.
Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’
After the FBI searched former President Trump’s property, Historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to put the historic events of the week in context. Beschloss says the Republican Party used to believe in national security and law enforcement institutions, but, “what we’re seeing with Donald Trump and Republican leaders kneeling at his feet, they’re saying we don’t care about the rule of law anymore.”Aug. 13, 2022.
