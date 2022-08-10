ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
GEORGIA STATE
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Did Donald Trump really bring nuclear secrets to Mar-a-Lago?

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:30 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't want to 'defund the FBI.' She wants to control it.

Left-wing commentator Briahna Joy Gray recently argued that the call from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to “defund the FBI” over its search of Mar-a-Lago could end up being fruitful for America. In a monologue addressed to conservatives on The Hill’s “Rising,” an internet show that has explored how populism can bridge gaps between the left and the right, Gray contends that this is a moment in which the right is awakening to how problematic the FBI is, something leftists and civil libertarians have tried to sound the alarm about for decades. And so she sees an opening for conservatives to become sustained critics of the FBI, which, theoretically, makes them potential allies for the left on the issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Poll suggests GOP arguments on Mar-a-Lago search aren’t working

Over the course of the week, Republicans acted as if the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago was a political winner for Donald Trump and his allies. To hear GOP officials tell it, mainstream Americans were reflexively repulsed by the idea of federal law enforcement holding the former president accountable for wrongdoing.
POTUS
Revelations about DOJ subpoena shred Trump allies’ talking points

After the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and Republicans furiously looked for ways to defend Donald Trump, some floated a specific talking point: The Justice Department should instead have subpoenaed the taken documents, instead of showing up at his door. “All they needed to do was issue a...
POTUS
What's going on in Trump's world?

Former Trump White House Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, gives her take on Trump's handling of government documents and more.Aug. 14, 2022.
POTUS
The FBI found evidence at Mar-a-Lago that Team Trump can't ignore

As the week has passed, the liability that former President Donald Trump faces has become clearer to the media and the general public. But despite knowing for months that the National Archives sought classified materials stored at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home, Trump and his supporters have never appeared to be ahead of the game.
POTUS
Armed man who attacked F.B.I. office called for violence after Mar-a-Lago search

Ben Collins, NBC News senior reporter, shares what is known about a man who attacked a local FBI field office. Identified by law enforcement sources as Ricky Shiffer, he was at the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, and appears to have been active in Trump-supporting social media, posting violent messages, including against the F.B.I. in the wake of the search of Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 12, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’

After the FBI searched former President Trump’s property, Historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to put the historic events of the week in context. Beschloss says the Republican Party used to believe in national security and law enforcement institutions, but, “what we’re seeing with Donald Trump and Republican leaders kneeling at his feet, they’re saying we don’t care about the rule of law anymore.”Aug. 13, 2022.
POTUS

