Allegheny County hosting fall concert series
Allegheny County has planned its first fall concert series, which will feature bands performing in four county parks — including two in the Mon Valley. The concerts are part of RADical Days, an annual tradition paid for by the Regional Asset District (RAD) that offers various tours, performances and activities to the public free of charge.
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos
A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
Bethel Park celebrates life of teacher: Jon Gentile remembered by family, friends and fellow Phish fans
Ask the average music listener about the rock band Phish, and a likely response is either the faintest hint of recognition or a flat-out blank stare. But concerts by Phish — yes, that’s with a “Ph” — marked special occasions for Bethel Park High School teachers Jon Gentile and Rich Casagranda, as they and fellow fans made many pilgrimages together to see the band live, starting a dozen years ago in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
New Kensington planners support proposed downtown art project
New Kensington planners recommend approving a proposed project that would decorate a downtown alley and two intersections with artwork. The city’s planning commission voted 3-0 Tuesday in favor of the “Art in the Alley” project for Ivy Alley and the painting of crosswalks on Fifth Avenue at Eighth and 10th streets. Commission members Michael Keyes and Randi Shank were absent.
Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population
Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
Mother of teen fatally shot in Uptown mourns her son: 'I held his hand the whole time'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenage football player had his whole future ahead of him until he became a victim of gun violence.Alex Kowalyk's mother Vanessa is speaking out and calling for change. She describes her son as a good kid. She said Alex didn't do drugs and adored his younger sister. She said they had just moved from McKeesport to Shadyside for a better life the very day he was killed. He was on life support for 13 hours before he passed away. "I held his hand the whole time and I didn't leave him for a minute," she said. "I was there...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
Gateway High School marching band director charged with giving student alcohol
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Gateway High School marching band director is charged with giving a student alcohol.According to the criminal complaint, James Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.On the band trip in April, the teen — who is a recent Gateway High graduate — told police Hoeltje gave her "airplane type" bottles of vodka and whiskey before he allegedly attempted to kiss her multiple times. Police said he climbed on top of her,...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
William P. Neil – California, Pa.
William P. Neil, 94, of California, Pa., died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. He was born Friday, Feb. 17, 1928, in California, Pa., a son of the late James and Mabel Castell Neil. He was a member of the Monongahela Valley Lodge No. 461 F&AM and the California Hill Gun Club. Bill proudly served our country in the Army during World War II. He retired as a postmaster. He was an avid Steelers fan and attended the first two Steelers Super Bowl appearances in New Orleans (1974, Super Bowl IV) and Miami (1975, Super Bowl X.) In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and siblings, Frances Hormell, Richard Neil and Ray Neil. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Billie Jean Neil of California, Pa., and son, Scott Neil and wife Jan of Houston, Texas; sister, Mabel McCallum; and brother, James Neil. Also surviving are his granddaughter, Tyler Bobotsis and her husband Phill of Houston, Texas. Family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 12, 2002, for a committal service at 9 a.m. in Highland Cemetery, with the Rev. Candace Cook officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. To leave condolences please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
Looking for your acting debut? Pittsburgh Film Office holds open casting call for new Ethan Coen film
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer
Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
Mary J. Colosimo – Homosassa, Fla., formerly of North Charleroi
Mary J. Colosimo, 97, of Homosassa, Fla., and formerly of North Charleroi, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born in Sunnyside on May 6, 1925, she was the daughter of William and Johanna MacClennan Skains. Mary was retired from Corning Glass in Charleroi. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of many card clubs in the Mon Valley. She is survived by her three children, Sharon Rapp of Homosassa, Fla., Mary Janet Colosimo of Jeannette and Samuel Anthony Colosimo Jr. of Coropolis; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Water, John Joseph Rapp, Steve Temoshenka and Sam A. Colosimo III; and three great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Sweeney, Beckham and Everly Colosimo. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Sam A. Colosimo Sr. on Aug. 8, 1987; her twin brother, William A. Skains; and two sisters, Dolores Koons and Gladys Mehan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES INC. 235 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, where funeral services will begin at noon with the Rev. Robert Hanna presiding. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
New restaurants and bars now open in East Liberty, plus the Whole Foods grand opening
It’s been a sweltering summer so far, and I don’t know about you, but I’ll look for any excuse to leave my oven switched off. Plenty of bars and restaurants have opened their doors during the last few months, and I can’t wait to visit them all. East Liberty is home to these newbies, including the highly-anticipated Penn Plaza Whole Foods, which of course isn’t a bar or restaurant, but you can eat there all the same.
William ‘Billy’ Gillingham III – Speers
William “Billy” Gillingham III, 74, of Speers, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in North Strabane Rehab and Wellness Center. Billy was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Estella Ann Gallagher and William Gillingham Jr. Billy worked as a mechanic in his father’s service station, Gillingham Amoco, in Charleroi, and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. But mostly, he spent his youth raising hell, racing cars and chasing women. He was quite the character. After a tragic accident left him disabled, he spent the rest of his life meandering about the Valley. He could be seen walking one of his beloved dachshunds on the streets of Speers or meeting and greeting everyone in downtown Charleroi. Billy was also a faithful member of the Speers United Methodist Church where he ushered on Sundays. Billy is survived by his only daughter, Chastity Mouyard Edner (Bob) of Bethel Park; four grandchildren, Antonio (Emilee) of Greensburg, Brennan, Jack and Callahan of Bethel Park; and three grand-dogs whom he loved dearly, Savannah, Prudence and Tink. A graveside service will be held at Maple Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. All dogs are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
