Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop

Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good.

Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week.

They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages.

After just 18 months serving up craft cocktails, Sunday will be their last day.

They want to thank those who supported them, and say you can still visit their other locations in Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.