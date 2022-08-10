ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop

By Zachariah Wheaton
 1 day ago
Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good.

Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week.

They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages.

After just 18 months serving up craft cocktails, Sunday will be their last day.

They want to thank those who supported them, and say you can still visit their other locations in Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.

9&10 News

The Burrow Traverse City Serving Summer Cocktails

The Burrow in Traverse City opened back in June. Since then, they’ve been cooking it up and crafting cocktails. Their space is bright, airy, and coastal. It blends Northern Michigan and California lifestyles. But their show stoppers are their drinks. We talk one on one with Burrow Beverage Director,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Business
9&10 News

Michigan’s First Tele-Pharmacy to Hold Grand Opening

Michigan’s first tele-pharmacy is open and planning their grand opening celebration for the end of September. Wrigley’s Pharmacy has been operating since January after a bill passed last year making tele-pharmacies legal in Michigan. “It was definitely a long process and I think there was a huge sigh...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Hearth & Hops in Traverse City

Hearth & Hops is serving up pizzas, sandwiches, salads, gelato and homemade sorbetto out of their food truck in Traverse City. “If a street vendor from Italy came to the United States, you would try to get the most authentic experience to what you did in Italy,” said owner Jason Hill about their food. “And that’s with our own twist on it.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
awesomemitten.com

14 Excellent Restaurants in Ludington Michigan to Enjoy

Ludington is one of the most picturesque towns on Michigan’s west side. Located at the mouth of the Pere Marquette River, it’s the perfect destination for year-round fun. With so much to see and do, you’re bound to work up an appetite. When you do, there are lots of great restaurants in Ludington Michigan.
LUDINGTON, MI
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend Aug. 11-14

From a Pirate Festival in Boyne City to outdoor yoga at a winery on Old Mission Peninsula, here are the Northern Michigan Events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. This is a web...
BOYNE CITY, MI
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
WLUC

Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Higher Art Gallery Opens “Unrevealed” Exhibit

Higher Art Gallery in Traverse City is welcoming a brand new exhibit. “Unrevealed” is a mask exhibit that features fifteen different artists. Gallery owner, Shanny Brooke, says she’s planned for these piece of art to come to her gallery for the last two years. The exhibit opens on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Better Business Bureau Warns About Cadillac Job Offer Scam

The Better Business Bureau in western Michigan is warning about a potential job offer scam. They say the company Turbo Quad Post claims they offer package forwarding services. Victims receive an e-mail with a job offer claiming all they have to do is receive packages, inspect them and send them to a different address and they offer a decent amount of pay. However, the victims were asked to submit a lot of personal information to be hired and not given any money for their work.
99.1 WFMK

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Golfing at Tee Box in Houghton Lake

Fall is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean golf has to stop anytime soon!. A new golf simulator in Houghton Lake now allows you to work on your game year-round. Tee Box offers over 160 courses, for pros or beginners to practice their swings. They even have leagues, tournaments and classes for every skill level. All you have to do is rent a bay and some clubs, if you need them.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

