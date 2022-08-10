Read full article on original website
Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot
August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
Washington County (WI) Board places referendum question on November ballot seeking support for Anti-Crime Plan
The Washington County Board voted during its Aug. 10 meeting to place a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot seeking voter support to increase the county portion of the tax levy to fund additional law enforcement positions. The referendum will seek voter support to increase the county property tax levy...
Unofficial Election Results: Gerber Wins Tight Race for Sheriff; Local GOP Candidates for Assembly Dist. 31 Appear to Lose (Updated)
Updated 8/10 @ 11:43 a.m. primarily with information about contests in the November general election. Poll workers reported steady traffic at the primary election on Tuesday. Unfortunately segregated City of Whitewater results are not available at this time; however, we are able to report below the unofficial results on races of particular local interest.
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
Richardson moves ahead in Democratic state treasurer race
WAUKESHA — Aaron Richardson is the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for state treasurer. Richardson will face Republican John Leiber, who won his primary against Orlando Owens. In Waukesha County, where results were fully reported, Gillian Battino received 39.4% of the vote, or 10,849 votes, and Aaron...
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results
Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow on Tuesday, earning the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
Jefferson, Walworth county candidates advance to general election
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include unofficial votes counted in Dodge County. Fort Atkinson and Whitewater voters arriving to the primary polls Tuesday found on their ballots the names of candidates running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate and Assembly. Those voting in the Republican primary in both communities also found candidates running for sheriff and clerk of circuit court. A voters guide, with a brief profile of each candidate is here: https://fortatkinsononline.com/primary-election-guide-jefferson-walworth-countywide-races-on-aug-9-ballot/.
Michels Edges Out Kleefisch in Republican Gubernatorial Primary
WAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company and Army veteran, came out victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary race for governor. Michels defeated former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and will face Democrat Tony Evers in November’s general election. Momentum built through...
WLFD referendum fails; Five of seven municipalities vote against measure
OCONOMOWOC — The referendum asking for an additional $6.3 million for the Western Lakes Fire District's budget failed to pass on Tuesday. The referendum asked voters from seven municipalities to approve the measure: the Town of Merton, Town of Oconomowoc, Town of Ottawa, the Village of Dousman, Village of Lac La Belle, Village of Summit and Oconomowoc. The Village of Lac La Belle and Oconomowoc were the only municipalities to approve the ask.
Race set between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels
MILWAUKEE — The race to November ignited immediately. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a multi-city, multi-day tour Wednesday alongside other prominent Democrats and his new running-mate, Rep. Sara Rodriguez who won her own primary Tuesday night for lieutenant governor. Evers will face Republican businessman Tim Michels. "Certainly his connection...
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
Republican primary race for governor down to the wire
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in dozens of races across the state, but perhaps the biggest statewide race is the Republican primary for governor. Four candidates are squaring off. The polls show the contest between Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels...
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities
Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Praise for a united front in law enforcement in Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 10, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On Monday, August 8, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Beaver Dam Police Department with a tactical situation. This note is not about the situation itself, but about the collaboration that occurred during the incident itself. Upon...
