PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades
More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Work moves ahead for Route 981 roundabout, realignment in Mt. Pleasant Township
People who live and work along Route 981 in Mt. Pleasant Township have mixed feelings about a PennDOT project that is underway to reshape sections of the road as part of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project. The overall project is meant to improve safety and traffic flow in the...
beavercountyradio.com
Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session
The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
WDTV
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA approves new guidance counselor
Belle Vernon Area School District hired a new district guidance counselor during a special meeting before Tuesday’s work session. The board unanimously approved Angela Hodge for the role. Superintendent Dr. Ken Williams congratulated Hodge and members applauded her appointment. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen focused on financial transparency
Monessen’s mayor and the director of accounts and finance have implemented — or plan to implement — a few changes with the intent of making the city’s finances more transparent. Part of that desire to make the financial dealings of the city more visible and easier to understand came from what Councilman Tony Orzechowski and Mayor Ron Mozer, among others, expected to be exposed during the 2021 audit presentation late last month.
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala
Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
Derry Township residents still cleaning up after flooding
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents in parts of Westmoreland County continue to clean up after Friday night's devastating storms.Damage isn't widespread, but where the floodwaters hit, the destruction is significant.The curbs along Forest Avenue in Dorothy are piled with what the flash floods destroyed. The small Derry Township community saw more than 4 feet of water spill out of Monastery Run, flooding nearly every home. Those affected say the torrent swept through in just a few minutes, leaving behind what's been hours and hours of work for those who've come back to mud-caked and water-soaked homes."Pretty much everybody here is...
A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By how much? And when? A lawsuit pitting property owners and their advocates against the county and school districts appears to be winding down, bringing a change in how taxes are calculated after assessment appeals. For taxpayers […] The post A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Residents speak out against proposed Plum housing plan
Residents of the Willow Village neighborhood in Plum spoke out against a proposed nearby development during a public hearing before borough council on Aug. 1. According to borough documents, the Patriot Estates Housing Plan calls for 158 single-family homes to be built during three phases on 103.89 acres off Saltsburg Road near its Pennsylvania Turnpike overpass. Plum’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance requires a connection between one of the streets in the planned residential development and Willow Village’s Aspen Drive, currently a cul-de-sac.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette among dozen of properties bought by land bank
Westmoreland County’s Land Bank purchased a dozen tax delinquent properties Monday, including a former brewery building in west Jeannette that officials long have described as blighted and targeted for removal. The county’s tax office sold 27 properties at Monday’s judicial sale and earned more than $199,600. Officials put 49...
Railroad crossing work in Somerset County to cause detours
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Closures are expected for three railroad crossings in Somerset County for the week of Aug. 15. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that detours will be in effect for the closures from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19 and the work will only take place at the railroad crossings. […]
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Lower Burrell police dog paid for with grant from Officer Brian Shaw Foundation
The main attraction at Lower Burrell council’s Monday night meeting was the city’s new police dog, “Buc.”. The 17-month-old German shepherd from Slovakia was accompanied by his handler, K-9 Officer Aaron Rodgers. The dog was paid for with a grant from the Officer Brian Shaw Foundation, which...
monvalleyindependent.com
William ‘Billy’ Gillingham III – Speers
William “Billy” Gillingham III, 74, of Speers, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in North Strabane Rehab and Wellness Center. Billy was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Estella Ann Gallagher and William Gillingham Jr. Billy worked as a mechanic in his father’s service station, Gillingham Amoco, in Charleroi, and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. But mostly, he spent his youth raising hell, racing cars and chasing women. He was quite the character. After a tragic accident left him disabled, he spent the rest of his life meandering about the Valley. He could be seen walking one of his beloved dachshunds on the streets of Speers or meeting and greeting everyone in downtown Charleroi. Billy was also a faithful member of the Speers United Methodist Church where he ushered on Sundays. Billy is survived by his only daughter, Chastity Mouyard Edner (Bob) of Bethel Park; four grandchildren, Antonio (Emilee) of Greensburg, Brennan, Jack and Callahan of Bethel Park; and three grand-dogs whom he loved dearly, Savannah, Prudence and Tink. A graveside service will be held at Maple Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. All dogs are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
