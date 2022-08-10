William “Billy” Gillingham III, 74, of Speers, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in North Strabane Rehab and Wellness Center. Billy was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Estella Ann Gallagher and William Gillingham Jr. Billy worked as a mechanic in his father’s service station, Gillingham Amoco, in Charleroi, and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. But mostly, he spent his youth raising hell, racing cars and chasing women. He was quite the character. After a tragic accident left him disabled, he spent the rest of his life meandering about the Valley. He could be seen walking one of his beloved dachshunds on the streets of Speers or meeting and greeting everyone in downtown Charleroi. Billy was also a faithful member of the Speers United Methodist Church where he ushered on Sundays. Billy is survived by his only daughter, Chastity Mouyard Edner (Bob) of Bethel Park; four grandchildren, Antonio (Emilee) of Greensburg, Brennan, Jack and Callahan of Bethel Park; and three grand-dogs whom he loved dearly, Savannah, Prudence and Tink. A graveside service will be held at Maple Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. All dogs are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.

