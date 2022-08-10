ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday

Braves: "The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett." The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season. They are 64-46 in the 110 games...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury

The Atlanta Braves will be without ace Max Fried for a short while after he was placed on the 7-day Concussion IL on Thursday. Fried’s IL stint will be retroactive to August 8, so the left-hander could return to action one week from that date, lining him up to potentially pitch again on August 15. […] The post Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Austin Riley lifts Braves over Red Sox in 11th

Austin Riley had a two-run single in the 11th inning to lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 9-7 win against the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday night. Riley tallied three hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs, and Ronald Acuna Jr....
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Braves look for improved pitching performances

The Atlanta Braves are overdue for a good performance from a starting pitcher, and Kyle Wright has been delivering all season. Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA) is set to take the mound on the road against the Boston Red Sox in the finale of their two-game series Wednesday night. The Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Ozzie Albies
FOX Sports

Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox

Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy