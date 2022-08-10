ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Blue Jays sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced. The Boston Red Sox released the one-time Gold Glove winner Thursday after he slashed .210/.257/.321 with 19 doubles and 29 RBIs in 91 games. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in an offseason trade...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Despite injuries, Dodgers have MLB's best pitching — and could get even better

The best pitching staff in baseball has been without its Opening Day starter for two months. It lost its All-Star Game starter to the injured list on two separate occasions. It has been without its most dependable high-leverage reliever since the middle of April, and it lost for the season the player who took the place of that late-inning threat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds

Major League Baseball has returned to Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic movie "Field of Dreams," for the Field of Dreams Game. Last year's contest between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox featured a host of magical moments. Thursday night's contest figures to be no different, as...
DYERSVILLE, IA
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams

Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Three reasons the Minnesota Twins will win the AL Central

Somehow, the Minnesota Twins entered Wednesday in a tie for first place in the American League Central. But by no means has this been a smooth season for them. Their pitching coach chose to leave at midseason. Their prized offseason acquisition, Carlos Correa, hasn’t exactly starred. The starting pitcher they acquired just after Correa, Chris Paddack, soon required Tommy John surgery. Their former No. 1 overall pick, Royce Lewis, tore his ACL for the second time weeks after finally making it to the majors. Their biggest incumbent bat, Miguel Sano, also tore his knee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

