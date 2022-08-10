Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Grant Cougars unveil new uniforms for 2022 season
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars have a lot of high expectations going into 2022 as they are eyeing their third straight playoff appearance for the first time in school history. The team will be doing this in a fresh new look as Head Coach Dillon Barrett showed...
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers are ready to start this season because the way last year went for them was not their brand of football. They finished the season 3-8 and were a first-round exit in the playoffs. Senior Linebacker Hunter Warren said he is ready to move...
kalb.com
Record-breaking visitor spending in Cenla for 2022 Dixie Girls Softball World Series
ALEXANDRIA, La. - A total of 15,000 visitors flocked to Alexandria and Pineville for the Dixie Girls Softball World Series this weekend, giving area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions a significant boom in business. According to data provided by the Alexandria Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, direct spending for World Series visitors totaled over $2.7 million.
West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
kalb.com
Study shows uneven playing field for minority businesses in Cenla
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
kalb.com
'Real to Real' exhibit to showcase Texoma cinematic history
'Real to Real' exhibit to showcase Texoma cinematic history
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Junior High is on the Move!
The young men and women of the Natchitoches Junior High/Frankie Ray Jackson School are off to a fantastic start for the 2022-23 school year. Several hundred students and their families gathered at the school for its Open House Wednesday, August 10. Second year principal, Alexa Bernard-Conday is looking to build on last year’s success when the students of NJH raised their proficiency scores in all four content areas, Math, English, Science, and Social Studies. She is joined in this worthy quest by Assistant Principal Chase Stepp, Academic Co-Ordinator Robert Carnline and 40 faculty and staff members. The young men and women of NJH are on the move!
kalb.com
Disparity study reveals unlevel playing field for local minority/women owned businesses
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A disparity study aimed at examining business contracting in Central Louisiana found that there is not a level playing field for minority and women-owned businesses when competing for city contracts. The study, launched in June of 2020 and recently completed, was conducted by Keen Independent Research....
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
kalb.com
Shreveport man arrested in Texas jewelry store heist investigation
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, and wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 Wednesday morning near Cypress. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of Shreveport, was transported...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita school buses getting cameras, route-tracking, and A/C
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish school buses are about to get big upgrades. On Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that $2 million of COVID relief funds have been pre-approved to add air conditioners to all the buses. However, Ouachita Parish has been approved to add cameras and...
KNOE TV8
Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled
UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
KNOE TV8
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15. They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile...
kalb.com
‘It gives them hope’: Parenting workshop held at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, August 9, Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree organization hosted a ‘Parent Day’ workshop at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport. The Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree, most known for its work getting Christmas presents to children whose parents are incarcerated, hosted the...
KNOE TV8
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun. One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described...
Traffic Alert: West Monroe PD working accidents on I-20 west and eastbound
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-– The West Monroe Police Department says they are working on a couple of accidents between the Thomas Road and 5th street exits on Interstate 20 west and eastbound. They are asking drivers to be prepared to stop or take an alternate route. Also, there are several streets that are currently underwater […]
KNOE TV8
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
