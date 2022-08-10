ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Riewestahl wins EC County Democratic sheriff's primary

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
 1 day ago

EAU CLAIRE — David Riewestahl won the battle in Tuesday’s Democratic primary to determine who will face Republican Don Henning in November in the Eau Claire County sheriff’s race.

Riewestahl defeated Kevin Otto in a contest between two men who have a combined 38 years of experience working for the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

