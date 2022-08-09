Read full article on original website
UMaine Extension hosts Rogers Farm lunch-and-learn event Aug. 17
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a garden-to-table workshop 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers demonstration garden, University of Maine Rogers Farm, 914 Bennoch Road, Old Town. Registration closes Aug. 15. This Garden-to-Table workshop will begin in the garden with demonstrations and...
New exhibit featuring 3D-printed replica of 19th-century helmet opens at Hudson Museum
New exhibit featuring 3D-printed replica of 19th-century helmet opens at Hudson Museum. The University of Maine Hudson Museum has opened a new exhibit showcasing a 3D-printed replica of a 19th-century clan helmet from the Northwest Coast and photography that documents its creation. The exhibit is located in the museum’s Minsky...
ArtWorks! applications open for youth grades K–8
Applications for this fall’s ArtWorks!, a series of art classes taught by University of Maine art education students for youth grades K–8, are due Sept. 30. The program starts Oct. 14 and continues every Friday, 3:30–5 p.m, until Nov. 4, with an exhibition and reception Nov. 11. Classes will take place in Lord Hall on campus.
Study Abroad Fair scheduled for Sept. 15 on University Mall
The University of Maine Office of International Programs will host the Study Abroad Fair from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on the University Mall. Learn about over 100 study abroad programs offered for UMaine students, as well as available financial aid and scholarships, and connect with the Office of International Programs’ education abroad advisors, program representatives and peer advisors. Representatives from the Office of International Program also will be available to answer questions.
Internship Story: Tholia Hallett at Tyler Tech
Tholia Hallett has always enjoyed working with numbers. The Accounting and Finance student from Falmouth, Maine, knew she wanted to study business. Her summer internship at Tyler Tech gave her a peek at what her future career could look like. Why did you choose to intern at Tyler Technologies?. Tyler...
UMaine News
Emily Filiberti: Making international bird connections. University of Maine graduate student Emily Filiberti of Fairfax, Vermont has spent her summer in the woods of Wisconsin tracking forest songbirds. With the guidance of her adviser Amber Roth, assistant professor of forest wildlife management at UMaine, Filiberti is studying the survival rate...
