The University of Maine Office of International Programs will host the Study Abroad Fair from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on the University Mall. Learn about over 100 study abroad programs offered for UMaine students, as well as available financial aid and scholarships, and connect with the Office of International Programs’ education abroad advisors, program representatives and peer advisors. Representatives from the Office of International Program also will be available to answer questions.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO