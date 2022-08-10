ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford area: Hall of fame, golf outing, Super Seniors

The Penn-Trafford High School Alumni Hall of Fame will induct seven alumni at its second annual honor ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Lamplighter’s Crystal Ballroom along Route 22 in Salem. The inductees include Jennifer Miele (Cinti), Glenn Kashurba, David Rebich, Lawrence Cole, Lori Jakiela, Sylvia Hill Fields and...
HARRISON CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Pep rally, church anniversary, golf outing, more

A pep rally is planned for Norwin’s fall sports teams — football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls tennis, cross country, boys and girls golf, girls volleyball and cheerleading — giving fans the opportunity to meet with the players and coaches at 6 p.m Aug. 19 at Norwin Knights Stadium at the high school in North Huntingdon.
IRWIN, PA
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CLARION, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum hoping to carry momentum from strong finish into new season

Plum football coach Matt Morgan watched a young group of players mature on the fly to win three of their last five games and earn a playoff berth last season. Now a year older, they’ll have a new challenge ahead of them as the Mustangs bump up from Class 4A to 5A and play in a conference featuring defending state champ Penn-Trafford and perennial power Gateway among others.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Yough group plans charity golf outing

A golf outing to raise money to pay for shoes for needy students in the Yough School District will be held on Aug. 27 at the Madison Club, Yukon Road, Madison. The non-profit Yough Helpful Hands Committee has set a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for shoes that needy students, from elementary school to high school, can wear in physical education classes and for winter shoes as well.
HERMINIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette-based cemetery company has new name, logo

A Jeannette-based cemetery company that is one of the largest privately owned gravesite operators in the country has a new name. CMS East is now known as Life Remembered. The 66-year-old company announced the name change one year after it was acquired by Pittsburgh private equity firm Stonewood Capital Management.
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead

Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service

Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
VERONA, PA
wtae.com

Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District to form its own police force

Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PENN HILLS, PA
WTAJ

Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population

Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh

Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?

Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Farm Show Begins

The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town

About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
SLICKVILLE, PA

