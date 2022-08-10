Read full article on original website
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot
The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
New Yorker: Milley was set to excoriate Trump in unreleased resignation letter drafted after Lafayette Square photo-op
In the wake of then-President Donald Trump's infamous photo-op at the height of the George Floyd protests, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley penned a lengthy and vociferous critique of Trump in a resignation letter he ultimately never sent, The New Yorker reported on Monday.
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, former President Donald J. Trump's home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI. As reaction continues to come in about this event — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where is it, exactly? How big is it, and how long has he owned it?. Here is...
Clinton-linked lawyer says Trump could be barred from re-election after FBI raid, cites US Code
Marc Elias, a top lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, said Monday that former President Trump could be disqualified from making another run at the White House in 2024 following the FBI raid of his Florida residence. FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Monday...
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Joe Biden 'Absolutely Signed Off' FBI Raid, Eric Trump Says
Eric Trump claims the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid wouldn't have happened "without the sign off of the president".

Joe: Trump can release the warrant; He should release the warrant
The Morning Joe panel discusses the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla as well as Trump's and the GOP's response to the search.Aug. 10, 2022.
Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
Supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid.

Trump World hasn’t thought through its ‘planted evidence’ claim
For those outside the investigation, there’s no shortage of questions about the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago this week. We don’t yet know what the agents were looking for, what they found, or what they might’ve taken away. But over the last 24 hours, some...
Trump wanted Pentagon generals to be like second world war Nazis, book says
Ex-president complained to John Kelly ‘why can’t you be like the German generals?’ according to excerpt from the New Yorker
Poll: More registered voters approve of Mar-a-Lago search than disapprove
The results underscored continued partisan divisions surrounding the former president, even as more respondents supported Trump running for the Oval Office again in 2024 than supported Biden.
The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought
Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump who helped build his empire, dies at 73
July 14 (Reuters) - Ivana Trump, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, who helped her husband build some of his signature buildings including Trump Tower, died on Thursday at age 73, Donald Trump announced.
Trump ponders whether FBI ‘planted’ evidence during raid
Former President Donald Trump openly pondered Wednesday whether FBI agents planted evidence during their search of his Mar-a-Lago resort Monday.
