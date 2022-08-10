Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper to remain as DH upon return from broken thumb
PHILADELPHIA --Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield...
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak
Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker
Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win
J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday. The game featured two rain delays, one for 35 minutes before it started and another 28-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.
FOX Sports
Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins
Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Emily Mathewson, the Girlfriend of Miami Marlins Pro JJ Bleday
JJ Bleday has been gaining attention since his MLB debut. But the recent Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies game turned the spotlight on JJ Bleday’s girlfriend, Emily Mathewson. She hasn’t appeared in many of the outfielder’s games, which made her appearance on August 10 even more special. Mathewson even got to keep the souvenir of his homerun! We reveal more about the rising baseball pro’s amazing girlfriend in this Emily Mathewson wiki.
MLB・
