Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
WVNews

Grade Band Alignment, Southern Middle modernization discussed at Board meeting

OAKLAND — A wealth of information regarding the Southern Middle School modernization and the grade band alignment was presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting held at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. Garrett County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker gave a presentation on the recommendations for the grade...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
WVNews

Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ronald Lee Travis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 …
WVNews

1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mighty Explorers Program completed for summer

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Judy Center Early Learning Hub recently completed its Mighty Explorers Program for the summer. According to Carrie Wampler, center coordinator, the goal was to create opportunities for families to make positive memories, become aware of free hiking areas in the community, distribute school readiness materials to families and to identify new birth to age 5 children for programming.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front

MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Oakland honors retiree, Chuck Blamble, for service to community

OAKLAND — At the regular meeting of the mayor and Town Council of Oakland on July 5, Charles “Chuck” Blamble was recognized for his 26 years of dedication and service to the town. Blamble started his career with the town as a mechanic/laborer in the street department,...
WVNews

Casey Mitchell

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell has been arr…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Golden Ambassador nominations due Sept. 9

McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is once again seeking nominations from Chamber members for Honorary Golden Ambassador. The person earning this Golden Ambassador title has contributed to tourism in Garrett County. Only Chamber members may nominate fellow Chamber members for this prestigious title. For the purposes of this award only, Chamber members shall mean owners, employees and volunteers of a Garrett County Chamber member organization. Only one nomination form is required per nominee; multiple nomination forms for an individual will only be used for additional information about the individual but do not count as multiple nominations.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Lierman Meet and Greet planned in Oakland

OAKLAND — A meet and greet with Brooke Lierman, a current state delegate and candidate for Maryland comptroller, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Vagabond Taproom, 215 E Alder St., Oakland. The public is invited to attend. Lierman will discuss the importance of the...
OAKLAND, MD

