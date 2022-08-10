ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aspinwall officials postpone vote to advertise controversial ordinance

A controversial ordinance limiting outdoor business activities in Aspinwall has been put on hold until September. Borough officials had planned to advertise what has been called the “hours of operation” ordinance at Wednesday night’s meeting. However, council President Tim McLaughlin announced they would not be taking action...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aspinwall Council OK with liquor license transfer for Feast on Brilliant

A specialty food store in Aspinwall that recently expanded with a cafe plans to sell beer, wine and alcoholic beverages and has begun the process to get a restaurant liquor license. Aspinwall Council voted 5-0 on to approve the transfer of a restaurant liquor license to Feast on Brilliant. Council...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Residents speak out against proposed Plum housing plan

Residents of the Willow Village neighborhood in Plum spoke out against a proposed nearby development during a public hearing before borough council on Aug. 1. According to borough documents, the Patriot Estates Housing Plan calls for 158 single-family homes to be built during three phases on 103.89 acres off Saltsburg Road near its Pennsylvania Turnpike overpass. Plum’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance requires a connection between one of the streets in the planned residential development and Willow Village’s Aspen Drive, currently a cul-de-sac.
PLUM, PA
PublicSource

A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By how much? And when? A lawsuit pitting property owners and their advocates against the county and school districts appears to be winding down, bringing a change in how taxes are calculated after assessment appeals. For taxpayers […] The post A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades

More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland transit touts rider gains

Ridership on Westmoreland County Transit Authority vehicles continues to rebound from a slump hastened by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said this week. Through the first seven months of 2022, the number of passengers traveling on Westmoreland’s public transportation bus system has increased to more than 12,800 per month. Overall,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brackenridge looks to address complaints about street sports

Anyone putting up basketball hoops, soccer or hockey goals on Brackenridge streets could find it to be a costly move. A proposed ordinance would prohibit items like these from encroaching on public rights of way after multiple residents complained about property damage from errant basketballs and street hockey balls. “The...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources

Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Natrona Heights group proposes more trees on ballfields

A project to plant 13 trees at the youth baseball fields on the perimeter of Highlands High School would provide shade, absorb rainwater and protect fans from fly balls, according to a proposal being considered by the Highlands School Board. Chris Cottone, a member of the Natrona Heights Baseball &...
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Crews work to clean up diesel spill in Adams Twp.

ADAMS TWP — County officials and a private environmental cleanup company are working to address a diesel leak in Breakneck Creek in Adams Township. The leak was discovered Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hutchman Road and Clay Avenue. Tim Llewellyn, Adams Area Fire District chief, along...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Fuel, funds, a dog and guns

Laurel: To trying new things. The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is pondering a proposal from Kilocharge, a Rostraver-based company, that would designate up to 16 parking spots at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to a specific purpose. The idea is to have eight charging stations at the airport, allowing people...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Owner Of Revolution Pipeline Convicted

A company that owns a pipeline that stretches from Butler County to Washington County has been convicted on charges related to their conduct during construction. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Energy Transfer, which owns the Revolution Pipeline, pleaded no-contest to “repeatedly ignored environmental protocols and custom plans.”. During...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session

The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Golden East Investors maps out mixed-use strategy for former Riverbend Foods property

PITTSBURGH — A new owner is working to move forward to bring new life and a mixed-use approach to one of the largest industrial properties of its kind in the city. After first investing in the region a few years ago, buying three buildings at Penn Center West from Rugby Realty Co. Inc., New York-based Golden East Investors announced it has finalized buying the 985,000-square-foot, 20-acre site at 1080 River Ave., directly across the Allegheny River from the booming Strip District.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Parking lot caves in at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a sight to see for visitors all year round, but one sight was unexpected this past weekend when the parking lot collapsed. “We had some staff that got in about between seven and 8:30, and another staff member or two came in between 8:30 and 9. 8:30 there was nothing, 9 o’clock we had this,” said Keith Kaiser, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.
PITTSBURGH, PA

