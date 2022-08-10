Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum hoping to carry momentum from strong finish into new season
Plum football coach Matt Morgan watched a young group of players mature on the fly to win three of their last five games and earn a playoff berth last season. Now a year older, they’ll have a new challenge ahead of them as the Mustangs bump up from Class 4A to 5A and play in a conference featuring defending state champ Penn-Trafford and perennial power Gateway among others.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford area: Hall of fame, golf outing, Super Seniors
The Penn-Trafford High School Alumni Hall of Fame will induct seven alumni at its second annual honor ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Lamplighter’s Crystal Ballroom along Route 22 in Salem. The inductees include Jennifer Miele (Cinti), Glenn Kashurba, David Rebich, Lawrence Cole, Lori Jakiela, Sylvia Hill Fields and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pro football greats Rickey Jackson, Russ Grimm join 7 All-Americans in Pitt's 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame
Pro Football Hall of Famers Rickey Jackson and Russ Grimm, seven All-Americans and three others who enjoyed celebrated careers at the University of Pittsburgh were named Thursday to the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Pitt’s fourth Hall of Fame class, representing nine sports, will be inducted Sept....
Short on seniors, Peters Township looks for next wave to take over
Senior night promises to be a short affair at Peters Township. The football team has only five seniors, so coach T.J. Plack will turn to his junior and sophomore classes to fill some leading roles as the Indians seek a sixth straight trip to the WPIAL playoffs. “Depth will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faculty departures spark hiring spurt at Greensburg Salem; principal joins district
Greensburg Salem School Board completed a raft of faculty hirings this week and advertised for additional positions — as the panel accepted the retirements of two teachers and the resignations of four others, with the start of school just weeks away. The board also filled an administrative vacancy at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Pep rally, church anniversary, golf outing, more
A pep rally is planned for Norwin’s fall sports teams — football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls tennis, cross country, boys and girls golf, girls volleyball and cheerleading — giving fans the opportunity to meet with the players and coaches at 6 p.m Aug. 19 at Norwin Knights Stadium at the high school in North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough group plans charity golf outing
A golf outing to raise money to pay for shoes for needy students in the Yough School District will be held on Aug. 27 at the Madison Club, Yukon Road, Madison. The non-profit Yough Helpful Hands Committee has set a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for shoes that needy students, from elementary school to high school, can wear in physical education classes and for winter shoes as well.
New football coach Eric Kasperowicz wants to repeat Pine-Richland success at Mars
Last names were written on strips of tape and stuck to the forehead of Mars football helmets, a tool to help new coach Eric Kasperowicz and his assistants learn the names a little quicker. It’s an old school tactic but one he hadn’t used much since his early days at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Herald.com
Brush grad John Hugley of Pittsburgh stands out for USA East Coast team in Spain
Brush grad and 2020 Clark Kellogg Award winner John Hugley had himself a solid offseason. In less than two weeks, it’s going to get better. He’s ready to give back to his alma mater. More on that in a bit. First, a recap of his trip to Spain.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Charity golf outing, car shows, Women's Business Network meeting, more
Email news briefs and event listings to pvarine@triblive.com. The Greater Pittsburgh Business Connection will host a Sept. 26 golf outing to benefit Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. It will take place at the Westmoreland Country Club, 7100 Mellon Road in Penn Township. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
nunesmagician.com
Where are the four stars? A look at football recruiting for Syracuse, BC and Pittsburgh
Recruiting is a topic that we discuss frequently. Syracuse Orange fans feel as though Dino Babers’ recruiting does not measure up to where it needs to be and while that certainly is correct in some ways, there’s also history and other factors working against Syracuse. With a recent story on college football in the Northeast and a prompt from commenters it does make sense to compare Syracuse with ACC peers Boston College and Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township graduate ready to awe Florida fans
Last fall, Donovan McMillon was a wide-eyed freshman from Peters Township playing football in front of thousands for the University of Florida in the Southeastern Conference. In front of millions watching on ESPN, he even tackled Alabama's Jameson Williams, who was selected 12th in the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vandergrift mom credits youth football coach with saving her baby's life
Whatever miracles a Kiski Valley youth football coach might perform in leading his team to victory this season will pale in comparison to the action he performed Monday afternoon just outside the Vandergrift field where his team was practicing. Quick action by Kristian Clayton, 45, of Vandergrift saved the life...
Gateway High School marching band director charged with giving student alcohol
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Gateway High School marching band director is charged with giving a student alcohol.According to the criminal complaint, James Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.On the band trip in April, the teen — who is a recent Gateway High graduate — told police Hoeltje gave her "airplane type" bottles of vodka and whiskey before he allegedly attempted to kiss her multiple times. Police said he climbed on top of her,...
Pitt News
Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall
For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population
Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District to form its own police force
Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette-based cemetery company has new name, logo
A Jeannette-based cemetery company that is one of the largest privately owned gravesite operators in the country has a new name. CMS East is now known as Life Remembered. The 66-year-old company announced the name change one year after it was acquired by Pittsburgh private equity firm Stonewood Capital Management.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead
Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
whatzup.com
Country Grammy winners set for Monroeville
Shenandoah aren’t always on the road, but when called upon, they’re here to entertain. “Our only real tour we’ve been on was with Randy Travis in 1990, and that ended up being 75 dates,” lead singer Marty Raybon said in a telephone interview. “Some people have...
Comments / 0