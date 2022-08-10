ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery

UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots

PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings

Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx scored a critical victory to its WNBA playoff hopes, winning 86-77 Wednesday over the host Phoenix Mercury. Minnesota (14-20) completed the season sweep of Phoenix thanks to a big fourth...
NBA

