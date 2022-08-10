ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
Oakland Southern States location approves merger

OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WINCHESTER, VA
Tygart Valley United Way kicks off $625,000 campaign with leadership breakfast

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign Thursday with a leadership breakfast at Fairmont State University, the first time the organization’s been able to hold the event since 2019. Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said the organization’s...
Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Brown reviews WVU’s full-scale scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is a lot of serious business that goes on during the Mountaineers’ preseason football camp, as they prepare for their Thursday, Sept. 1 opener against Pitt in the long-awaited renewal of a rivalry that has been dormant for over a decade. Amidst all that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Grade Band Alignment, Southern Middle modernization discussed at Board meeting

OAKLAND — A wealth of information regarding the Southern Middle School modernization and the grade band alignment was presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting held at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. Garrett County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker gave a presentation on the recommendations for the grade...
OAKLAND, MD
Casey Mitchell

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell has been arr…
MORGANTOWN, WV
County United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ returns

OAKLAND — County United Way will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive to benefit students in Garrett County on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Oakland. Walmart is helping by allowing a bus to be...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Mighty Explorers Program completed for summer

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Judy Center Early Learning Hub recently completed its Mighty Explorers Program for the summer. According to Carrie Wampler, center coordinator, the goal was to create opportunities for families to make positive memories, become aware of free hiking areas in the community, distribute school readiness materials to families and to identify new birth to age 5 children for programming.
OAKLAND, MD
WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Travel back in time on the historic Mtn. Lake Park trolley

OAKLAND — Visitors to Garrett County can experience a unique time-travel adventure on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beginning at the Historic Center in the Town of Oakland, travelers can start the day exploring three museums: the Oakland B&O Museum, the Garrett County Historical Society Transportation Museum, and the Garrett County History Museum.
OAKLAND, MD
Lierman Meet and Greet planned in Oakland

OAKLAND — A meet and greet with Brooke Lierman, a current state delegate and candidate for Maryland comptroller, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Vagabond Taproom, 215 E Alder St., Oakland. The public is invited to attend. Lierman will discuss the importance of the...
OAKLAND, MD
Garrett County Safety Day set Aug. 14

McHENRY — An emergency and agricultural event, Garrett County Safety Day Sirens & Tractors, will be held from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. The event is free and open to the public. Activities for the entire family will include meet a firefighter, tractor driving, hose maze, animal safety, K-9 demonstration, powerful machines, and more.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

