Texas State

KWTX

Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
KEAN 105

Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas

The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Educators Teaching Through the Science Behind Reading

Fort Worth ISD is set to expand a specialized Early Reading Program after the pilot saw success in the 2021-2022 school year. Students were thrusts into stories about topics they actually enjoy, increasing their motivation to read. “It’s not an accident that that worked,” Robert Rogers, President of the Reading...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Rock 108

Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas

If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
Texas Monthly

Opinion: Let's Cut the Red Tape That's Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas

Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
riograndeguardian.com

Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due

For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
Houston Chronicle

Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted

A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
