ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), parent company of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced the appointment of Stuart Udell to the company’s Board of Directors. Udell brings extensive Education industry experience to the board, including previous CEO roles at Achieve3000, K12 Inc. (now Stride, Inc.), Catapult Learning, and Penn Foster. Udell’s appointment comes as the company continues to expand Varsity Tutors for Schools, a suite of offerings designed specifically to provide supplemental support to school districts across the country online at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005246/en/ Nerdy announces appointment of Stuart Udell, accomplished EdTech executive, to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

