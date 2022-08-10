ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Tygart Valley United Way kicks off $625,000 campaign with leadership breakfast

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign Thursday with a leadership breakfast at Fairmont State University, the first time the organization’s been able to hold the event since 2019. Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said the organization’s...
Grade Band Alignment, Southern Middle modernization discussed at Board meeting

OAKLAND — A wealth of information regarding the Southern Middle School modernization and the grade band alignment was presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting held at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. Garrett County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker gave a presentation on the recommendations for the grade...
Edward Metheny

FRIENDSVILLE — Edward Eugene “Brud” Metheny, 81, of Friendsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home. Born Oct. 6, 1940, in Friendsville, he was the son of the late Floyd Wayne and Waneta Pauline (Sines) Metheny. He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Jay and Jerame Sines.
Mighty Explorers Program completed for summer

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Judy Center Early Learning Hub recently completed its Mighty Explorers Program for the summer. According to Carrie Wampler, center coordinator, the goal was to create opportunities for families to make positive memories, become aware of free hiking areas in the community, distribute school readiness materials to families and to identify new birth to age 5 children for programming.
Oakland honors retiree, Chuck Blamble, for service to community

OAKLAND — At the regular meeting of the mayor and Town Council of Oakland on July 5, Charles “Chuck” Blamble was recognized for his 26 years of dedication and service to the town. Blamble started his career with the town as a mechanic/laborer in the street department,...
County United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ returns

OAKLAND — County United Way will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive to benefit students in Garrett County on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Oakland. Walmart is helping by allowing a bus to be...
Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
Oakland Southern States location approves merger

OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
Crawford named Garrett County Realtor of the Year

McHENRY — Terah Crawford has been named as Garrett County’s Realtor of the Year. The award is based on service to the Garrett County Board of Realtors, the Maryland Realtors Association, the National Association of Realtors and local community service.
Lierman Meet and Greet planned in Oakland

OAKLAND — A meet and greet with Brooke Lierman, a current state delegate and candidate for Maryland comptroller, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Vagabond Taproom, 215 E Alder St., Oakland. The public is invited to attend. Lierman will discuss the importance of the...
Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
Brown reviews WVU’s full-scale scrimmage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is a lot of serious business that goes on during the Mountaineers’ preseason football camp, as they prepare for their Thursday, Sept. 1 opener against Pitt in the long-awaited renewal of a rivalry that has been dormant for over a decade. Amidst all that...
