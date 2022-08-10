Read full article on original website
WVNews
Mighty Explorers Program completed for summer
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Judy Center Early Learning Hub recently completed its Mighty Explorers Program for the summer. According to Carrie Wampler, center coordinator, the goal was to create opportunities for families to make positive memories, become aware of free hiking areas in the community, distribute school readiness materials to families and to identify new birth to age 5 children for programming.
WVNews
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
WVNews
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending.
WVNews
Oakland Southern States location approves merger
OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WVNews
Oakland honors retiree, Chuck Blamble, for service to community
OAKLAND — At the regular meeting of the mayor and Town Council of Oakland on July 5, Charles “Chuck” Blamble was recognized for his 26 years of dedication and service to the town. Blamble started his career with the town as a mechanic/laborer in the street department,...
WVNews
International Overdose Awareness Day event scheduled in Garrett County
OAKLAND — International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is celebrated each year on Aug. 31. The event brings together local communities around the world to remember those who have died or suffered permanent damage due to drug overdose. The public is invited to participate in a local event on Aug....
WVNews
Tygart Valley United Way kicks off $625,000 campaign with leadership breakfast
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign Thursday with a leadership breakfast at Fairmont State University, the first time the organization’s been able to hold the event since 2019. Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said the organization’s...
WVNews
Ronald Lee Travis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 …
WVNews
Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
WVNews
Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
WVNews
Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
WVNews
Brown reviews WVU’s full-scale scrimmage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is a lot of serious business that goes on during the Mountaineers’ preseason football camp, as they prepare for their Thursday, Sept. 1 opener against Pitt in the long-awaited renewal of a rivalry that has been dormant for over a decade. Amidst all that...
WVNews
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins' run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
WVNews
County United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ returns
OAKLAND — County United Way will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive to benefit students in Garrett County on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Oakland. Walmart is helping by allowing a bus to be...
WVNews
Lierman Meet and Greet planned in Oakland
OAKLAND — A meet and greet with Brooke Lierman, a current state delegate and candidate for Maryland comptroller, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at The Vagabond Taproom, 215 E Alder St., Oakland. The public is invited to attend. Lierman will discuss the importance of the...
WVNews
Golden Ambassador nominations due Sept. 9
McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is once again seeking nominations from Chamber members for Honorary Golden Ambassador. The person earning this Golden Ambassador title has contributed to tourism in Garrett County. Only Chamber members may nominate fellow Chamber members for this prestigious title. For the purposes of this award only, Chamber members shall mean owners, employees and volunteers of a Garrett County Chamber member organization. Only one nomination form is required per nominee; multiple nomination forms for an individual will only be used for additional information about the individual but do not count as multiple nominations.
WVNews
1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
WVNews
Homeless woman gets 1-15 for drug charge & failure to appear in Harrison County, West Virginia, case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to deliver and failure to appear. Senior Judge John Henning imposed sentence Brittany Desiree Koch, who caught the failure to appear when absconded from custody...
WVNews
Crawford named Garrett County Realtor of the Year
McHENRY — Terah Crawford has been named as Garrett County’s Realtor of the Year. The award is based on service to the Garrett County Board of Realtors, the Maryland Realtors Association, the National Association of Realtors and local community service.
WVNews
State Police charge Taylor, West Virginia, felon with 2nd-degree murder in Thornton shooting
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A convicted felon is charged with second-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting death of another individual on Thomas Farm Road, Thornton, according to the office of Taylor Prosecutor John Bord. Burel Dale Mingus, 49, of Thornton, was arrested by State Police Cpl. J.G. Daugherty...
