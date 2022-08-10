ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Marlins end Phillies' 7-game streak; Schwarber strains calf

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kyle Schwarber coped with a nagging calf injury through the last few weeks — “the old grind of baseball,” he said — and still helped the Phillies reel off a near-perfect homestand and a run at an NL wild-card spot. But as his right calf felt “tighter, tighter, tighter” out in left field against the Marlins, the NL home run leader knew he had to call it a day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL

