L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Pelicans Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Listen. It’s OK to admit it. We don’t blame you: You’re tired of reading about Kyrie Irving. How could you not be? Over the last several NBA seasons, the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard has made a habit of grabbing headlines. Often, he’s not doing so for...
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Darvin Ham Will Run Lakers Offense Through Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the game when he is healthy. He is versatile on both ends of the floor, capable of scoring from a variety of areas on offense while being an elite rim protector and multi-positional defender. Even though he had a down season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis still managed to average 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
NBA insider: Darvin Ham tells LeBron everyone needs to step up on defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is ready to hold the Lakers accountable for their defensive play, agreeing with LeBron James on the matter. The latest report from Yahoo! Sports insider Chris Haynes portrays some painful conversations happening behind the scenes at the Lakers facility. As LeBron James and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
At 6-Foot-9, Jones Makes Giant Strides
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Jones quietly has been one of the big stories of Green Bay Packers training camp. “Big” being the operative word. At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds. With 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan, getting around Jones to get to the quarterback is like going from Green Bay to Chicago via the Mackinac Bridge. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it’s typically been game over.
Details Emerge From LeBron James' Meeting With Lakers
Earlier this month, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James to discuss their future together. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion, but did not decide on a future contract. LeBron is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension, but that wasn't completed in the meeting.
Draymond Green Claims Lakers Better Without Brandon Ingram
Draymond Green recently questioned if the Los Angeles Laker would have won their most recent title if they kept Brandon Ingram.
Pelicans Can Build Kevin Durant Deal, Keep Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly deemed Brandon Ingram 'off the table' in trade talks for Kevin Durant but a deal can be built using a third team.
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Made Bold Promise to LeBron James in Recent Meeting
Lakers executive Rob Pelinka made LeBron James a big promise during their recent meeting regarding the star's potential contract extension.
Yardbarker
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Finally Want To Offer Maximum Number Of Picks For Kyrie Irving
The situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook had reached a point where most people believe there is no coming back from. Westbrook being given most of the blame for LA's rotten 2021-22 season has not sat well with the guard as he continues to balk at the possibility of accepting a smaller role on the squad.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers Change Course On Kyrie Irving Trade Negotiations
Kyrie Irving has been catching the eye of the Los Angeles Lakers as of late. If you remember, it seemed like the Lakers were actually a lock to get Kyrie, just about a month ago. According to multiple reports, the Nets wanted two first-round picks from the Lakers, and the Lakers were simply not willing to do that.
Lakers’ Bold Plans For Anthony Davis Next Season
After a poor 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to try some new things this upcoming season to hopefully get back on track. First-time head coach Darvin Ham will be tasked with making the adjustments as he is replacing Frank Vogel, who was fired after three seasons on the job.
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Preaching Importance Of Patience In Conducting Remaining Offseason Business
The Los Angeles Lakers maintain they will do more work to improve the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers finished the previous campaign with a 33-49 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. When the nightmare season concluded, vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka promised to bring championship-level basketball back to L.A.
NBA Insider Shares An Extremely Bold Lakers Prediction
Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers were convinced the worst was behind them when last season ended. Following a lackluster season from Russell Westbrook, multiple injuries to both Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and a roster that just never really worked, the team actually missed the play-in tournament. Obviously, things...
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expressed Concerns During Meeting With Rob Pelinka, Who Vowed To Use All Resources To Improve Roster
Among the top priorities for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is securing an extension for LeBron James. The King became eligible to sign the two-year, $97.1 million contract on Aug. 4, but has not inked it yet. It was reported that all signs point toward LeBron signing a deal...
