Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone

The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.

Former Michigan Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson was drafted No. 2 overall by the hometown Detroit Lions a few months ago and immediately became one of the more popular young athletes in Motown. As a homegrown kid from Metro Detroit, "Hutch" has a lot of pressure on him, but so far he's handling it well. If you don't believe it, watch the video above and try to imagine the young pass rusher getting rattled on the road anywhere.