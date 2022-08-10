ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Riders go for gold at Traverse City Horse Shows

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- This Sunday marks the end of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival where riders will be competing for gold. The North American Youth Championships feature equestrians from ages 14-21. These riders will be competing in show-jumping and dressage, and represent several countries across North America.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of boyfriend

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Emmet County woman has been arraigned for allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday, according to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office. Heather Mogg, 48, has been charged with one count of second-degree homicide, one charge of felony firearm and one count of possessing...
EMMET COUNTY, MI

