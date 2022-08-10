ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Dreamgirl Comes to Sonoma Community Center

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the theater community to be even more creative than usual to survive, a struggle for many companies even in the best of times. As theaters dealt with dwindling audiences, theater artists dealt with dwindling opportunities. Theaters have postponed or canceled performances or worse, shut their doors completely. Streaming theater was an outlet for some, but most agree it’s a less than ideal replacement for the communal experience of an in-person show.
SONOMA, CA
DrawBridge Brings Expressive Arts to Local Children

The Bay Area is well-known as a hub of all things artistic and boasts a long history of supporting creative endeavors within its greater community. DrawBridge, a local nonprofit organization, strives to uphold that connection by encouraging local children to pursue their creativity through free, expressive art programs at emergency shelters and affordable housing facilities in communities across the San Francisco Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mindful Eating Film Festival in Marin

On a recent lush Saturday evening in San Rafael, I joined a gathering of filmmakers, activists, artists and community members to celebrate the 3rd Annual Mindful Eating Film Festival. The festival was a weekend-long celebration of delicious vegan food, an education on the devastating impacts of factory farming and a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Bruno’s Italian Deli: Sandwiches with Story

Located deep in the heart of San Rafael, both in location and in its family history, is Bruno’s Italian Deli, Market and Cafe. This eatery offers classic and indisputably delicious sandwiches alongside meats and cheeses, salads, cannoli and a drink selection so expansive that even the most particular of people can find a fan-favorite beverage to pair with their meal.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Marin City History

80th anniversary festivities uncover forgotten stories from the community’s rich legacy. Felecia Gaston has been Marin City’s unofficial historian for more than three decades, collecting oral histories and memorabilia from some of the community’s first residents—Black people who helped build World War II ships at Marinship.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

