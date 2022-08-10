Daily Log: 8/10

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Tiana Hill and Ceonteah Jones, Toledo, boy, Aug. 9.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Cierra Montez, Toledo, girl, Aug. 6.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Alicia Idrogo, Toledo, girl, Aug. 8.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Eboni Lewis Burleson, Toledo, girl, Aug. 6.

Rashell and Nathanial Helmke, Blissfield, Ohio, girl, Aug. 6.

Christina and Brian Doellman, Perrysburg, twin boys, Aug. 8.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 2, 2022

Shamus Dempsey, 24, family maintenance technician, and Alex Bronikowski, 24, nurse, both of Temperance.

Jacob Brown, 25, electrical apprentice, and Sarah Donnelly, 21, both of Toledo.

Semaj Simmons, 34, self-employed, and Loretta Chambliss, 23, both of Toledo.

Mark Kulwicki, 54, factory work, and Sauna Anderson, 51, nurse, both of Toledo.

Jeffrey Thibert, 55, account manager, and Tabitha Ferguson, 45, case manager, both of Maumee.

William McCarthy, 25, sales, and Elizabeth Severt, 25, project manager master data, both of Toledo.

Donald Shockley, 29, quality engineer, and Katlyn Greenawalt, 28, clinical research coordinator, both of Maumee.

Donald Manger, 61, electrician, of Ida, Mich., and Maggie Nation, 49, executive administrative, of Monroe.

Marvin McClellan, 62, security officer, and Tracey DeBoe, 62, medical billing, both of Toledo.

Jeffrey Howe, 30, line worker, and Angela Leeper, 26, retail pharmacist, both of Toledo.

Samuel Williamson, 24, material handler, of Toledo, and Kimbria McConico, 22, warehouse laborer, of Perrysburg.

Cory Linton, 32, senior customer associate, and Jimmi Gangwer, 30, news producer, both of Oregon.

Jonathan Fowler, 29, pharmacist, and Beth Denzel, 29, academic adviser, both of Sylvania.

Christopher Mayfield, 24, glass manufacturer, and Victoria Bethel, 23, retail, both of Toledo.

Tyler Girt, 25, engineer, and Megan Semler, 25, marine biologist, both of Toledo.

Timothy McKinney, 60, and Fannie McDade, 64, both of Toledo.

Christopher Pierce, 44, assembly worker, and Heather Shultz, 46, both of Oregon.

Crime reports

Robbery

Paula Ulis, cash from the 2200 block of Collingwood.

Burglaries

Davon Sephus, medication, refrigerator, and bulletproof vest from residence in the 2400 block of Cheyenne.

Tracy Jahns, vehicle from garage in the 1100 block of Bernath.

Patsy Fain, television from residence in the 3200 block of Maplewood.

Thefts

Ellen Gall, prescription medication from the 4600 block of Lewis.

D. Merriweather, wallet with cash, bank cards, and identification from the 3900 block of Drexel.

Andrew Soja, wallet with cash, credit cards, and identification from gas station in the 2600 block of West Bancroft.

D. Alexis-Benore, fans, microwaves, and other items from trailers in the 5600 block of Benore.

Jacque Backus, money from accounts in the 1600 block of West Bancroft.

Thomas Zenz, saw and air compressor from apartment in the 700 block of Locust.

Dominic Garcia, gold necklace from the 300 block of Sheldon.

Lenise Dowell, gun from vehicle in the 1100 block of Oakwood.

Lori Murdock, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 400 block of West Poinsetta.

Ruth Price, gold and diamond rings from the 1400 block of Belmont.

Timothy Green, pistol from vehicle in the 500 block of Jefferson.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Donald Forgette and Laurie Forgette.

Carrie Alvardo and Richard Al- vardo.

Keri Samiec and Julie Samiec.

Autumn Giesige and Nathan Giesige.

Shelly McCoy-Grissom and Otis Grissom.

Kelly Szurko and Michael Szur- ko.

Corey Jacobs and Karly Jacobs.

Shannon Lowery and Isaac Lowery.

Beth Lardinais and Jill Siegel.

Tressy Myles and Kenneth Myles.

Stuart Hallock and Jamie Hallock.

Tami Sattarelle and Keri Sattarelle.

Garrett Pelz and Malory Taylor.

Paula Russell and Matthew Russell.

David White and Tricia White.

Anthony Cardenas and Vitalianita Schmidlin.

Melissa Sellers and Chad Sellers.