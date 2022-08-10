ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

KGET

Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot located at 19201 Via Princessa. In partnership with...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Street Racer Arrested, Car Impounded

A Saugus street racer was arrested Wednesday after an SCV Sheriff’s Sergeant noticed the man driving almost twice the speed limit. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a Sergeant observed two vehicles street racing on Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake

A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon

One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Water usage in California regions drops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kclu.org

Man dies as a result of Conejo Valley mobile home fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire which fatally injured a Conejo Valley man. Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a burning mobile home on the 50 block of Saint John Court in Thousand Oaks around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They found flames and smoke in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
WTRF- 7News

Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park

The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA

