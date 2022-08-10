Read full article on original website
Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the […]
scvnews.com
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot located at 19201 Via Princessa. In partnership with...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Street Racer Arrested, Car Impounded
A Saugus street racer was arrested Wednesday after an SCV Sheriff’s Sergeant noticed the man driving almost twice the speed limit. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a Sergeant observed two vehicles street racing on Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake
A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
Santa Clarita Radio
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Drunk Driver Arrested For ‘Squeezing’ Through Newhall Crash Site, Hitting Patrol Vehicle
A drunk driver with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .23 percent was arrested early Sunday morning after hitting a patrol vehicle while attempting to squeeze through an active crash site in Newhall. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies were blocking a lane of traffic to protect the scene of a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon
One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
Santa Clarita Radio
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital To Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is set to host a “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” symposium for medical professionals and the public for early cancer detection. “Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said May Lin Tao, MD, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine joint Cancer Services Program. “This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.”
Water usage in California regions drops
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
kclu.org
Man dies as a result of Conejo Valley mobile home fire
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire which fatally injured a Conejo Valley man. Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a burning mobile home on the 50 block of Saint John Court in Thousand Oaks around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They found flames and smoke in...
8/10 KVCR Midday News: Plane Crashes Onto 91 Freeway, LA County Bans Homeless Encampments Near Schools, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A small plane crashed and burst into flames on the 91 freeway on Tuesday, though the pilot and his passenger managed to escape unscathed. The Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within...
Santa Clarita Radio
Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Use Of Outdated Procedures, Could Affect Recall Success
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Campaign claimed Los Angeles County officials are not following current signature verification laws — instead using older and stricter guidelines. On Monday, the Recall Gascón Campaign released a statement claiming that the Los Angeles County Registrar is not following updated guidelines when...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Suspicious Object’ At SCV Sheriff’s Station Prompts Investigation
A “suspicious object” left at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led to the closure of the station to the public on Monday evening. The incident has been cleared and the suspicious object deemed safe, according to law enforcement officials. “A male purchased an item resembling an...
Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park
The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Santa Clarita Radio
