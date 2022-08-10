ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns unofficial depth chart versus Jaguars

With the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off Friday night, fans can finally get excited about seeing football back on their screens since the Browns season ended in January. While preseason football is rarely beautiful, it is football and that is something to celebrate. It is also a positive,...
CLEVELAND, OH
James Cook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Safety Energy among 10 takeaways to Cowboys first 2022 depth chart

The Dallas Cowboys have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. With the club getting ready to travel to Denver for a joint practice ahead of their opening preseason game, the order of things in many aspects are starting to settle in. The depth chart, at this point in the season, is a mixture of fact and motivation, with some slots still being deferential to veteran players despite the writing on the wall.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

