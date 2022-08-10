Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. Lesinski
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future. There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
What we learned from release of Dolphins' 2022 depth chart
The Miami Dolphins are set to play their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season this week, as they travel to Tampa Bay for joint practices and a Saturday matchup with the Buccaneers. Training camp has gone well for Miami, with some of their more important players showing that...
9 takeaways from Bears' first unofficial depth chart
The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. When the Bears and Chiefs square off on Saturday at Soldier Field, it’ll feature the return of former head coach Matt Nagy. When looking at Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart,...
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
Browns unofficial depth chart versus Jaguars
With the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off Friday night, fans can finally get excited about seeing football back on their screens since the Browns season ended in January. While preseason football is rarely beautiful, it is football and that is something to celebrate. It is also a positive,...
Vikings release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason
The Minnesota Vikings have settled on an unofficial depth chart heading into the 2022 preseason. On Wednesday, fans got their first look at how coach Kevin O’Connell envisions the starting roster in its current state. This chart isn’t set in stone, and it could change before the team’s Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.
Neal Brown Highlights the Mountaineers' First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives his thoughts on the Mountaineers performance in the first scrimmage of fall camp
Big Safety Energy among 10 takeaways to Cowboys first 2022 depth chart
The Dallas Cowboys have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. With the club getting ready to travel to Denver for a joint practice ahead of their opening preseason game, the order of things in many aspects are starting to settle in. The depth chart, at this point in the season, is a mixture of fact and motivation, with some slots still being deferential to veteran players despite the writing on the wall.
Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
