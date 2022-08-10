GRAND ISLAND, NE - Grand Island Police were busy responding to complaints involving juveniles over the weekend. One teenager is in custody after an investigation on Friday. Police say they found a stolen Bobcat side by side parked in the 500 block of W Louise Street. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant for the house, finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They say a 16-year-old boy exited the house with two guns concealed in his waistband. Officers say one gun was stolen and the other had a defaced serial number. The boy also had four juvenile detention orders and was taken to a secure detention center.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO