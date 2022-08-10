ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Stamp Program For Seniors

Experts say many senior citizens are not using all the funding resources available. Thus, millions of dollars provided for older people do not get used. This scenario happens every year.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
Turning 65? Here's What to Know About Medicare Part B

Unlike premium-free Part A, Medicare Part B comes with a monthly premium for all retirees. Like Medicare Part A, Part B also comes with cost-sharing charges like deductibles and coinsurance. Be sure to budget accurately for these out-of-pocket healthcare costs, so they don’t catch you by surprise. You’re reading...
Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023

Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
