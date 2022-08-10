Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Food Stamp Program For Seniors
Experts say many senior citizens are not using all the funding resources available. Thus, millions of dollars provided for older people do not get used. This scenario happens every year.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for August 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are typically deposited on the first of every month, unless the first falls on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, August payments are scheduled to go out on Mon, Aug. 1. Social Security Schedule: When...
Can Social Security Payments Be Garnished?
If you collect Social Security, your payments are subject to the same garnishment rules that apply to other types of income. This means your benefits can be withheld to enforce your legal obligation...
Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it's...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?
Social Security benefits replace a portion of your lifetime earnings when you retire, develop a qualifying disability or go to your spouse, children or survivors after you die. Unlike Social Security...
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
Ways To Maximize Social Security If You’re Widowed
If your spouse passes away and you are the surviving spouse of the worker, you can receive your spouse's Social Security benefits after they pass. An important caveat: your spouse must have worked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Turning 65? Here's What to Know About Medicare Part B
Unlike premium-free Part A, Medicare Part B comes with a monthly premium for all retirees. Like Medicare Part A, Part B also comes with cost-sharing charges like deductibles and coinsurance. Be sure to budget accurately for these out-of-pocket healthcare costs, so they don’t catch you by surprise. You’re reading...
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to...
What Happens to My Social Security if I Remarry?
Getting remarried brings excitement -- and decisions. That's especially true when it comes to Social Security benefits. Conversely: Financial Benefits of Getting RemarriedMore: The Woman's Guide To...
Social Security: Can You Receive Payments If You Never Paid In? How Spousal Benefits Work
Social Security is designed to support workers and their families by providing a guaranteed source of retirement income for those who meet certain criteria. Social Security Administration (SSA)...
10 States That Receive the Most Social Security
Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...
Social Security: How to Boost Your Monthly Income by $800 With Spousal Benefits
Spousal benefits are one of the best ways to boost your monthly Social Security check -- or give you a Social Security check if you don't qualify on your own. When a worker applies for retirement...
Social Security benefits may go down according to senator
photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023
Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
Comments / 0