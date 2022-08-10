Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools to start later in the day: no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.

