ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Calmatters: Could This Covid Program Help Reduce The California Housing Crisis?

An emergency housing voucher program offers improvements to the decades-old federal solution to the housing affordability crisis, but landlord reluctance remains a crucial hurdle. CalMatters. Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government's landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events this morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
KTLA.com

Kids, enjoy the extra sleep; California schools are starting later this year

Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools to start later in the day: no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Wyoming Crash Leads to Meth Warehouse Bust In South Bay

Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated the first ever Latina chief justice to the California Supreme Court, Patricia Guerrero, to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. Guerrero was previously put on the court by Newsom in March and was its first Latina justice, and to fill her her seat Newsom has nominated Alameda County judge Kelli Evans, who is a lesbian. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Bay City#Women Of Color#Jobs Act#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Infrastructure Investment#Californians
KRON4 News

East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
oaklandside.org

When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway

The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy