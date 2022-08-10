Read full article on original website
SFGate
Calmatters: Could This Covid Program Help Reduce The California Housing Crisis?
An emergency housing voucher program offers improvements to the decades-old federal solution to the housing affordability crisis, but landlord reluctance remains a crucial hurdle. CalMatters. Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government's landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families...
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events this morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova manufacturing company enthused by passing of CHIPS and Science Act
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before its products and tools are shipped around the country – including to companies within the semiconductor chip industry – Tri Tool Technologies’ products are designed and built at the company’s Rancho Cordova facility. Chris Belle, CEO of Tri Tool, said...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in San Jose
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
KTLA.com
Kids, enjoy the extra sleep; California schools are starting later this year
Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools to start later in the day: no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Rocky’s Market at Brooklyn Basin in Oakland to close after two short years
The store closes Aug. 31.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Wyoming Crash Leads to Meth Warehouse Bust In South Bay
Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated the first ever Latina chief justice to the California Supreme Court, Patricia Guerrero, to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. Guerrero was previously put on the court by Newsom in March and was its first Latina justice, and to fill her her seat Newsom has nominated Alameda County judge Kelli Evans, who is a lesbian. [Chronicle]
KTLA.com
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
Despite new owners, Berkeley's Oceanview Diner has barely changed in 40 years
The food, from huevos rancheros to fluffy apple brandy souffle pancakes, has barely changed since 1982.
waste360.com
Trash Collection Lands Recology in Legal Debate Over Acceptable Noise Levels
Californians are laid back, right? Maybe not when they’re reacting to noise from trash collection. Last month we looked at an early morning racket at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It drove a nearby resident to file a lawsuit. This month, we’re up north. Raymond Digiacomo, Jr., lives...
KTVU FOX 2
CalKIDS: California to open college savings account for all newborns in the state
LOS ANGELES - California lawmakers are preparing to open a small college savings account for every child in the state. Under the CalKIDS program, newborns would receive as much as $100 in a savings account. The money will only be owned by the state and invested by professionals. Parents can...
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
oaklandside.org
When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway
The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
