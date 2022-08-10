Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYSP Investigating ATV Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old in Wayne County
New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old. Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Who Fled Police Faces Additional Charges Following Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man who allegedly led police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Jamestown is facing additional charges after officers raided his residence uncovering drugs and guns. Just before noon on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop 40-year-old Samuel Pointer’s vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Arrested for Disturbances
A Bradford woman was arrested on Monday for causing disturbances. According to City Police, 19 year old Faith Ann Miller was screaming and yelling near the intersection of Kennedy and Williams Streets Monday afternoon. Miller reportedly left the scene when police arrived. Later, officers were dispatched to the Best Western...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Physically Assaulting Woman, Juvenile
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Jamestown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman and a juvenile during a domestic dispute on Tuesday. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Anthony Roios-Colon following the reported incident at a southside residence. Through investigation it is alleged that...
5 pounds of meth seized in arrest
Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest a Tennessee man after deputies say he brought 5 pounds of meth into WNY. Police arrested him in a parking lot Wednesday.
WKTV
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Woman Hit By Car, Attacked With Machete In Front Of Kids
The New York State Police are reporting a shocking story out of Western New York's Chautauqua County. A 64-year-old was arrested after violently and brazenly attacking a woman in public in front of several kids. Mary Butler was driving four children in her car on Route 380 in Jamestown, when...
Investigation pending following fatal shooting of 16-year-old
Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16. The victim was taken […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant
A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located
A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office: Man falsely reported being kidnapped
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said a man on Saturday falsely reported that he was kidnapped from his Buffalo home and tied up in a car that was left in the town of Elba. Terrance L. Dandridge III was charged with falsely reporting an incident. A police investigation concluded...
wesb.com
Fugitive Arrested in Bradford Tops
A fugitive was arrested in Bradford. Around noon Sunday, City Police located 50 year old John Hallock of Bradford, who they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest, on a bicycle near Tops on Main Street. Officers lost sight of Hallock, but surveillance cameras allowed officers to track...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to 2021 convenience store murder
A Buffalo man pled guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree today in Erie County Court.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder charges in two homicide cases
A Buffalo man pleaded guilty today to one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the second degree in two different homicide cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Three Jamestown residents arrested on drug charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Jamestown residents were arrested on Wednesday on drug charges after a search warrants was conducted at a home on East 7th Street. SWAT entered the home at approximately 1 p.m. and found three adults and three children in the home. They found a quantity of money, 11.3 grams of fentanyl […]
29-year-old man dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after crash in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Utica Tuesday night, police said. At 9:10 p.m. police officers arrived at the scene on Interstate 790 east just past the Route 12 south ramp and found a vehicle on its roof, according to a news release from Utica Police.
Chautauqua Woman charged in incident involving vehicle, machete and kids
The woman charged in this incident was arrested this past Thursday.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0