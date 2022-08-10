Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Rich Miller: Pritzker campaign goes all-out on Bailey claim
The ongoing uproar over Darren Bailey’s 2017 claim that the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare on a shadow” to the lives lost to abortion reminded me of a scene in an old movie called “A Bronx Tale.”. The claim Bailey made on Facebook exploded into view...
Herald & Review
Capitol Recap: Illinois State Fair begins in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 Illinois State Fair officially got underway Thursday, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the main entrance to the fairgrounds. “As many of you know, the Illinois State Fair, one of my favorite events of...
Herald & Review
California to become 1st state to offer free school lunch for all students
The days of forgetting your lunch money are gone — at least in California. The state’s department of education is implementing a Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren. Starting this school year, 2022-2023, all public school students can get free lunch and breakfast, according to the department’s website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Illinois lays out $34B spending plan for roads, bridges, rail and transit
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday laid out a $34.6 billion six-year spending plan for road, bridge, transit, rail, airport and port upkeep. It’s the latest multi-year plan backed by the state’s 2019 Rebuild Illinois bipartisan infrastructure law, which doubled the state’s motor fuel tax from 19 to 38 cents per gallon and scheduled it to grow with the rate of inflation. That measure also increased driving-related fees, redirected a portion of the state’s sales tax on motor fuel to the road fund and authorized borrowing to pay for construction projects.
Herald & Review
Herald & Review receives 16 statewide journalism awards
SPRINGFIELD — The Herald & Review received 16 awards for its journalism in 2021 from two statewide news organizations during the Illinois Press Association convention in Springfield. "Our journalists are extremely dedicated and determined to tell our community's stories," said Allison Petty, Central Illinois Executive Editor. "This recognition for...
Herald & Review
Watch now: What to eat at the 2022 Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD — During the 11 days of the Illinois State Fair each August, calorie counts can be tossed out the window. Though it’s a celebration of the state’s robust agriculture industry, one of the fair’s biggest draws is the food. In total, more than 150 food vendors are featured at this year’s fair.
Comments / 0