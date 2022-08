If not for the grand entryway of sidony o’neal’s exhibition “ENCHIRIDION: aisle, spline, resort” (“E:ASR”), I would be unsure of where to begin this story. And though I have decided to start at the physical threshold, a giant corridor, I do so knowing that all of o’neal’s contributions resist linear summary in the best way: through intentionality and intuition. I follow their lead, writing intuitively in an attempt to engage different points of entry—among them poetics and gaming—while unsettling my notions of what these entry points entail and where they might lead me.

