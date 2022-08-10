Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Bangor Public Library wraps summer concert series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a throwback night of rock and roll outside the Bangor Public Library Wednesday. Hundreds gathered outside to take in the final performance in the library’s summer music series, featuring Retro Rockerz. The Bangor group’s first performance in three years got the crowd moving....
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans
Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
wabi.tv
Dinosaurs invade Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Run for the hills!!. Dinosaurs are invading Bangor this weekend. TV5 got a sneak peak Thursday at Jurassic Quest. The nation’s largest dinosaur exhibit opens officially at the Cross Center Friday and will be there through the weekend. From the immersive baby dinosaur experience to raptor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
UTC students take gold for animated short
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -TV5 caught up with a pair of gold medalists Thursday morning. This honor came - not from the track or field - but the stroke of a keyboard. Keegan Nilsson and Josh Gates are seniors at United Technical Center. They recently took gold in the Skills USA...
wabi.tv
Bangor playing for trip to Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - It’s a historic day for Bangor Little League. The All-Stars from Maine are battling Middleborough, Mass. for the New England Championship and a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Bangor came into the double-elimination tournament final undefeated with an...
wabi.tv
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Kaden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
wabi.tv
Bangor man honored for 6 decades of service to Greyhound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine your first day of work 60 years ago and still working there this entire time. One Bangor man is back to work after taking a moment to be honored for his six decades of service to Greyhound. Back in June, we spoke to Jerome Hogan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
wabi.tv
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
wabi.tv
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness hosts Greenlandic and Alaskan indigenous colleagues
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Connecting with Wabanaki culture and community - that was the goal of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness Thursday. They welcomed a group from Greenland and Alaska with the help of University of Southern Maine’s Department of Tourism and Hospitality. “This region is a healing place....
wabi.tv
United Way of Eastern Maine holding ‘Fill the Bus’ event, collecting school supplies for area kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Way of Eastern Maine is teaming up with Penquis for their ‘Fill the Bus’ event as kids start heading back to school. On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can stop by Walmart in Bangor and Lincoln to drop off school supplies, backpacks, or monetary donations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
wabi.tv
Maine field hockey opens in No. 1 spot in America East preseason poll
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The America East defending champion Maine Black Bears were back on the practice field for the new fall season. “The energy is pretty high and also I’m sure there’s some nerves for the first-year players to be in that first practice. It’s definitely more of an emotional and mental practice. It’s good to always get the first one done and then get concentrated on the things that we need to do to get ready to start our season,” said Josette Babineau, head coach.
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
wabi.tv
Mason’s Brewing Co. opening second location in Auburn
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Mason’s Brewing Company is expanding to a second location in southern Maine. Owner Chris Morley says the idea to move south has always been on his mind. When the city of Auburn reached out about a spot on the river he says he knew it...
wabi.tv
Northern Light team built specialized medical table when theirs was backordered
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mehta table is a specialized medical table used to treat infantile scoliosis through a series of casts that de-rotate and straighten the spine. When a new table for Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center went on backorder with no indication when delivery might be, Dr. William Bassett and the pediatric orthopedic team decided to build their own.
Tesoro Italian Restaurant In Bangor Has Been Sold
Details on the grand re-opening are coming soon. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, in a recent Facebook post, they have announced that it will soon have new ownership. Just about three years ago, Tesoro...
wabi.tv
Starbucks is back open!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Starbucks fans in the area can rejoice!. The Bangor location on Bangor Mall Blvd is back open for business. They closed at the beginning of June for a remodel of their store. The original plan was to open back up August first but after a few complications...
Comments / 0