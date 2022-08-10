ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: United Valley Lions

NATTY GLO, Pa (WTAJ) — There is a new name to learn in 2022, United Valley, a new co-op between United and Blacklick Valley high school. Approved in November, the teams will compete under United High School and take on the Lions nickname, playing in the Heritage Conference. According the United’s athletic schedule the team […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

State Championship or Bust for McDevitt? FNF 2022 Preview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When Bishop McDevitt fell just short of a state championship last year, it’s hard not to want that level of success again. In 2022, the Crusaders want back in to the PIAA State Championship, and want to come home with gold medals around their neck. The Crusaders fell 34-27 to Aliquippa […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN

Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Book belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Naamans to play for regional title, berth in Little League baseball World Series Friday

Delaware champion Naamans is one win from reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. With a national TV audience tuned in on ESPN, the 12-year-olds from suburban Wilmington won in dramatic fashion Tuesday night 5-4 over Pennsylvania champ Hollidaysburg Area in the Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinals in Bristol, Connecticut.
BRISTOL, CT
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school golf preview: Liberty, Palmerton again among favorites in EPC, Colonial League

Defending District 11 golf team champions Liberty (Class 3A) and Palmerton (2A) are among the favorites again. Coach Steve Bradley’s Hurricanes have their lineup intact from last season’s 25-1 club, including defending district 3A boys champion Matt Vital. Brother Michael Vital plus cousins Jase and Jimmy Barker plus Matt Ronca provide a formidable challenge. They have won the last two ...
PALMERTON, PA

