Read full article on original website
Related
Sportsbeat Preview: United Valley Lions
NATTY GLO, Pa (WTAJ) — There is a new name to learn in 2022, United Valley, a new co-op between United and Blacklick Valley high school. Approved in November, the teams will compete under United High School and take on the Lions nickname, playing in the Heritage Conference. According the United’s athletic schedule the team […]
State Championship or Bust for McDevitt? FNF 2022 Preview
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When Bishop McDevitt fell just short of a state championship last year, it’s hard not to want that level of success again. In 2022, the Crusaders want back in to the PIAA State Championship, and want to come home with gold medals around their neck. The Crusaders fell 34-27 to Aliquippa […]
Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Book belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Former Aliquippa football coach Mike Zmijanac joining Ambridge coaching staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Zmijanac is going to be back on the sidelines in Beaver County -- but not as a head coach. According to the Beaver County Times, Zmijanac will be joining Sherman McBride's staff as a volunteer assistant at Ambridge. Zmijanac spent over 20 years as the head...
Naamans to play for regional title, berth in Little League baseball World Series Friday
Delaware champion Naamans is one win from reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. With a national TV audience tuned in on ESPN, the 12-year-olds from suburban Wilmington won in dramatic fashion Tuesday night 5-4 over Pennsylvania champ Hollidaysburg Area in the Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinals in Bristol, Connecticut.
Two Penn State Line Prospects Land in the SI99
J'ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier rank among the top players in the 2023 recruiting class.
Lehigh Valley high school golf preview: Liberty, Palmerton again among favorites in EPC, Colonial League
Defending District 11 golf team champions Liberty (Class 3A) and Palmerton (2A) are among the favorites again. Coach Steve Bradley’s Hurricanes have their lineup intact from last season’s 25-1 club, including defending district 3A boys champion Matt Vital. Brother Michael Vital plus cousins Jase and Jimmy Barker plus Matt Ronca provide a formidable challenge. They have won the last two ...
Comments / 0