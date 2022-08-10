Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
John E. Seman – Coal Center
John E. Seman, 81, of Coal Center, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Baldwin Health Center. Born in Perryopolis on Jan. 11, 1941, he was the son of John and Irene Toth Seman. John was a member of Howe Methodist Church Long Branch and was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in Allenport. He was an Army veteran, serving from 1961 to 1964 in Worms, Germany. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hatalowich Seman, children; Kim Molnar of Perryopolis, John E. Seman II of St. Louis, Gregory G. Seman of Belle Vernon, Mark E. Seman of Coal Center, Scott E. (Terri) Seman of New Salem and Karey Backos of Wickhaven; his sister, Pam Giocondi of South Carolina; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Seman; grandson, Joshua Seman; great-granddaughter, Ayla Seman; and son-in-law Walter “Fe” Molnar. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Howe Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Gregg officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES INC., Roscoe. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Allegheny County hosting fall concert series
Allegheny County has planned its first fall concert series, which will feature bands performing in four county parks — including two in the Mon Valley. The concerts are part of RADical Days, an annual tradition paid for by the Regional Asset District (RAD) that offers various tours, performances and activities to the public free of charge.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen Elementary donation will benefit youth sports leagues
Three hundred new cleats for 300 feet. Monessen Elementary School recently donated 150 pairs of new cleats to the Monessen Youth Soccer Association, which shared them with area soccer, softball and football programs. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
monvalleyindependent.com
Richard James D’Antonio – Bentleyville
Richard James D’Antonio, 84, of Bentleyville, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital. He was born July 14, 1938, in Monessen, son of the late Fred D’Antonio and Pasqualina Vecchione D’Antonio. A graduate of Monessen High School, Mr. D’Antonio received his associates degree in accounting from Westmoreland Community College. From September 1956 to September 1959, he served with the U.S. Army and his service included two and a half years in Germany. He was discharged with the rank of SP5. For several years, Mr. D’Antonio was employed by the former Bentleyville Telephone Company and served on the board of directors for the U.S. Telephone Association and the Pennsylvania Telephone Association. He was a member of First Christian Church in Charleroi, where he was an elder emeritus and served in other offices. He was also a member of the Bentleyville Lions Club and the YMCA in Monongahela, where he enjoyed exercising, and served Meals on Wheels for several years. An Eagle Scout, he was a former scout master for Troop 1510 in Monessen. Mr. D’Antonio enjoyed golfing and fishing. His wife, Marjorie Volosin D’Antonio, survives. They were married June 5, 1965, in Charleroi. Also surviving are two sisters, Patricia Coursin of Belle Vernon and Betty Albero of Monongahela; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Whitson and Myra Rodriguez; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are a brother, Ben D’Antonio; and sisters, Angeline Rose, Marie Columbus and Virginia Brooks. Private services will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with Pastor Charles Cochran officiating and military honors by American Legion Post 165 of Bentleyville and the U.S. Army. Arrangements in care of THOMPSON-MARODI FUNERAL HOME, 809 Main St., Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests your consideration of memorials to Life Changing Service Dogs for Veterans, 4017 Washington Road, PMB 152, McMurray, PA 15317 (www.medicalservicedogs.org/donate-2/) or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, (www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/). Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jean Silvestro – formerly of North Belle Vernon
Jean Silvestro, 97, formerly of North Belle Vernon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. A daughter of the late Eugene and Julia Samonsky Caruso, she was born in Monessen on Oct. 20, 1924. Formerly of North Belle Vernon, Jean had been a resident of Pittsburgh for the past 10 years and was a former member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. She had been employed at U.S. Steel in Monessen for several years before becoming the owner and operator, with her late husband, of the former Vic’s Fine Clothing in North Belle Vernon, retiring in 1978. She was a loving mother, great cook, always liked to look her best and loved to tell it like it is. She is survived by a daughter and son in-law, Vicki and Michael Cremonese of Pittsburgh; a stepdaughter, Norma McKim of Indianapolis, Ind.; and three step grandchildren, Luann (Terry) Vasquez, Brian (Renee) McKim and Bruce (Ellen) McKim. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Silvestro, on Aug. 6, 1979; a sister, Virginia Gerhardt; and a stepson in-law, Chuck McKim. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. If friends wish, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.
monvalleyindependent.com
‘Incredible’ turnout at Village for Kids
Renziehausen Park is abuzz this week as crowds are converging upon McKeesport for an annual event celebrating the city’s status as a melting pot. This year’s installment of International Village, the city’s three-day ethnic food, dancing and music festival, kicks off today at Stephen Barry Field and under the Andrew J. Jakomas Blue Top Pavilion. Village for Kids — International Village’s precursor event — was held Monday at and around the Lions Bandshell at Renzie.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars ready to compete in Class 1A
The Charleroi boys soccer team is ready to kick off its season in a new classification and without the school’s all-time leading goal scorer. But if opponents are expecting a different Cougars’ squad now that Eben McIntyre has graduated, they have another thing coming. “I think the boys...
monvalleyindependent.com
William ‘Billy’ Gillingham III – Speers
William “Billy” Gillingham III, 74, of Speers, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in North Strabane Rehab and Wellness Center. Billy was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Estella Ann Gallagher and William Gillingham Jr. Billy worked as a mechanic in his father’s service station, Gillingham Amoco, in Charleroi, and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. But mostly, he spent his youth raising hell, racing cars and chasing women. He was quite the character. After a tragic accident left him disabled, he spent the rest of his life meandering about the Valley. He could be seen walking one of his beloved dachshunds on the streets of Speers or meeting and greeting everyone in downtown Charleroi. Billy was also a faithful member of the Speers United Methodist Church where he ushered on Sundays. Billy is survived by his only daughter, Chastity Mouyard Edner (Bob) of Bethel Park; four grandchildren, Antonio (Emilee) of Greensburg, Brennan, Jack and Callahan of Bethel Park; and three grand-dogs whom he loved dearly, Savannah, Prudence and Tink. A graveside service will be held at Maple Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. All dogs are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Harriet E. Douglass – Elizabeth
Harriet E. Douglass, 80, of Elizabeth, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Born in Elizabeth on Sept. 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Henrietta Gregg Gamble. Harriet’s family and her extended family were very important to her, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, and nut rolls and cinnamon rolls were her specialty! She enjoyed visiting her parents, almost every day, at their home in Round Hill Cemetery. And she was very fond of her neighborhood friends on Circle Drive in Elizabeth, where many of the families were great friends, celebrating holidays and vacations together. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Barron W. Douglass; daughters, Kimberly (Jim) Shawl of Lower Speers, and Shelly (Gil) Arredondo of Bentleyville; granddaughter, Rachel (Zach) Dobrinski; great-grandchildren, Taylor Morrison, Nathan Morrison, Kendall Morrison, Ryan McDonald, Charlie Dobrinski and Barron Dobrinski; and sisters, Edith Fisher of Forward Township and Nancy Sleith of Forward Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Meredith McDonald; and sisters, Loretta Gamble and Earlene Pierce. A private funeral service was held at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, with the Rev. Mary Kay Glunt officiating. Harriet was interred in Round Hill Cemetery, where she is back together with her granddaughter, Meredith.
monvalleyindependent.com
Heat week blues
Serra Catholic offensive and defensive lineman Bryson Blue takes a breather between workouts Monday at Serra Catholic Stadium in McKeesport. Monday kicked off the first official day of heat acclimation ahead of the 2022 WPIAL football season.
monvalleyindependent.com
Girls basketball team gets OK to attend Swin Cash HoF ceremony
McKeesporters tend to beam with pride when they mention the name Swintayla “Swin” Cash. She’s a basketball star who holds two Olympic gold medals, was a four-time WNBA All-Star and is currently the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. During Wednesday’s meeting, the McKeesport Area School Board unanimously approved a motion giving the McKeesport Area high school girls basketball team to attend the HOF ceremony from Sept. 8-11 at no cost to the district or the families of the Tigers girls who will attend.
