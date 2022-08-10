Richard James D’Antonio, 84, of Bentleyville, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital. He was born July 14, 1938, in Monessen, son of the late Fred D’Antonio and Pasqualina Vecchione D’Antonio. A graduate of Monessen High School, Mr. D’Antonio received his associates degree in accounting from Westmoreland Community College. From September 1956 to September 1959, he served with the U.S. Army and his service included two and a half years in Germany. He was discharged with the rank of SP5. For several years, Mr. D’Antonio was employed by the former Bentleyville Telephone Company and served on the board of directors for the U.S. Telephone Association and the Pennsylvania Telephone Association. He was a member of First Christian Church in Charleroi, where he was an elder emeritus and served in other offices. He was also a member of the Bentleyville Lions Club and the YMCA in Monongahela, where he enjoyed exercising, and served Meals on Wheels for several years. An Eagle Scout, he was a former scout master for Troop 1510 in Monessen. Mr. D’Antonio enjoyed golfing and fishing. His wife, Marjorie Volosin D’Antonio, survives. They were married June 5, 1965, in Charleroi. Also surviving are two sisters, Patricia Coursin of Belle Vernon and Betty Albero of Monongahela; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Whitson and Myra Rodriguez; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are a brother, Ben D’Antonio; and sisters, Angeline Rose, Marie Columbus and Virginia Brooks. Private services will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with Pastor Charles Cochran officiating and military honors by American Legion Post 165 of Bentleyville and the U.S. Army. Arrangements in care of THOMPSON-MARODI FUNERAL HOME, 809 Main St., Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests your consideration of memorials to Life Changing Service Dogs for Veterans, 4017 Washington Road, PMB 152, McMurray, PA 15317 (www.medicalservicedogs.org/donate-2/) or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, (www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/). Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

