Playoff opponent set, work not done for Mystics

While the top seeds in the WNBA playoffs await this weekend's results to know their first-round opponent, the Washington Mystics are already locked into their matchup. The Mystics will play the Seattle Storm in a rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals as they begin their chase for a championship. The only question that remains on their playoff fate will be if the best-of-three series begins in Seattle or D.C.
Storm have record night in win over Sky

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
Sylvia Fowles’s Final Ride and the Last Days of a Legend

Sylvia Fowles won’t let the sun catch her. She rises early each morning, the sky still dark and hazy. She doesn’t set an alarm; her body instinctively knows when to wake. She takes a seat on her Pilates mat, shuts her eyes, and meditates. The room is quiet,...
Nike gives WNBA player Elena Delle Donne her first signature sneaker

Brands are finally recognizing WNBA stars this summer, releasing signature shoes with a sudden frequency. Shortly after Breanna Stewart and Puma released the Stewie 1, ending a 12-year drought since the last WNBA signature sneaker, Nike has partnered with Elena Delle Donne to debut the Air Deldon. Delle Donne previously...
