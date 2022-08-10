While the top seeds in the WNBA playoffs await this weekend's results to know their first-round opponent, the Washington Mystics are already locked into their matchup. The Mystics will play the Seattle Storm in a rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals as they begin their chase for a championship. The only question that remains on their playoff fate will be if the best-of-three series begins in Seattle or D.C.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO