2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen enters protocol
Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen is not traveling with the team for Friday night’s game at Indiana. The Washington Post
Playoff berths at stake as Liberty visit Dream
The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty are among four teams battling for the last two playoff spots as they
NBC Sports
Playoff opponent set, work not done for Mystics
While the top seeds in the WNBA playoffs await this weekend's results to know their first-round opponent, the Washington Mystics are already locked into their matchup. The Mystics will play the Seattle Storm in a rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals as they begin their chase for a championship. The only question that remains on their playoff fate will be if the best-of-three series begins in Seattle or D.C.
Storm seek sweep of Lynx in Sylvia Fowles’ farewell
It’s been dubbed “Syl’s Final Ride,” an ode to Sylvia Fowles’ final WNBA season and her love of bike riding.
For Chicago Sky stars Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper, the sky’s the limit
Chicago Sky stars Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper discuss getting more girls in the game, Chicago as a hoops city, and bringing Brittney Griner home. Kahleah Copper is, as she says, just a kid from North Philly. And Allie Quigley is just a kid from Joliet, IL, who grew up...
Yardbarker
Storm have record night in win over Sky
Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
The Ringer
Sylvia Fowles’s Final Ride and the Last Days of a Legend
Sylvia Fowles won’t let the sun catch her. She rises early each morning, the sky still dark and hazy. She doesn’t set an alarm; her body instinctively knows when to wake. She takes a seat on her Pilates mat, shuts her eyes, and meditates. The room is quiet,...
Los Angeles Sparks players speak out after being stuck at airport following canceled flight
Several Los Angeles Sparks players and coaches took to social media on Monday to share their frustrations after having to spend the night at an airport when their commercial flight got canceled. Another stark reminder of the challenges facing the WNBA was brought to light this weekend when several Sparks...
inputmag.com
Nike gives WNBA player Elena Delle Donne her first signature sneaker
Brands are finally recognizing WNBA stars this summer, releasing signature shoes with a sudden frequency. Shortly after Breanna Stewart and Puma released the Stewie 1, ending a 12-year drought since the last WNBA signature sneaker, Nike has partnered with Elena Delle Donne to debut the Air Deldon. Delle Donne previously...
ESPN
WNBA MVP: Debating Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson for MVP, plus expert picks for every major award
There is no bigger individual award in the WNBA than MVP, and the race for the honor for the 2022 season is once again between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, both of whom are seeking their second regular-season MVP. Wilson turned 26 on Monday,...
