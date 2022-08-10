ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Chinese court rejects appeal in landmark #MeToo case

A Chinese court rejected an appeal in a landmark sexual harassment case on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement. But a court ruled last year that there was not enough evidence to prove Zhou was sexually harassed by Zhu, and her appeal was rejected Wednesday on similar grounds.
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
International Business Times

The Women Desperate To Work In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Since their takeover a year ago, the Taliban have squeezed Afghan women out of public life, imposing suffocating restrictions on where they can work, how they can travel, and what they can wear. There is hardly a woman in the country who has not lost a male relative in successive...
Fox News

Ban Chinese Communist land purchases in US now

Unknown to most Americans, the Chinese Communist Party has been buying our farms, land and even our homes for decades. Why? So they can take our food, technology and other resources for themselves. What’s worse – it’s perfectly legal. That’s why I’ve introduced a bill to ban the Chinese Communists...
The Independent

Sri Lanka asks China to delay arrival of ‘satellite-tracking’ ship after pressure from India, reports say

Sri Lanka has asked China to delay the arrival of its survey ship “until further consultations” are made on the matter following pressure from India, according to reports.Yuan Wang 5, the research vessel involved in space and satellite tracking, is en route from the Chinese port of Jiangyin and was due to reach the Chinese-run Sri Lankan Hambantota port on 11 August, according to analytics website MarineTraffic.After initially denying reports about the arrival of the Chinese survey vessel and following India’s message about its “carefully monitoring” the development, Sri Lanka’s defence ministry confirmed the vessel had sought clearance.On Saturday,...
International Business Times

Journalist Reveals Putin's Playbook: 'Do As I Say Or Suffer'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to threatening "terrifying violence" to achieve his goal in Ukraine, according to British journalist and writer John Sweeney. Speaking in an interview with CNN, "Killer in the Kremlin" author Sweeney said Putin's playbook revolves around "generating fear" to get what he wants. "What he's...
International Business Times

Ukraine Security Service Foils Russia's Assassination Attempt On Defense Minister, Intelligence Chief

Ukraine's security service on Monday said they have successfully foiled a Russian assassination attempt on two Ukrainian defense officials. In a report by the Headquarters of the National Police in Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Russian "curators" offered a reward of $100,000 to $150,000 for the assassination of the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.
The Independent

In reversal, Brazil court reopens case of rainforest park

After declaring the decision final, a state court backpedaled Monday and reopened a lawsuit that invalidates a protected area in Brazil’s Amazon. The judicial reversal is a setback for a cattle rancher dubbed the rainforest’s worst perpetrator.The Mato Grosso state prosecutors’ office announced it was the reopening, saying the state’s upper court failed to notify the office of its decision, as it is required in lawsuits that involve the public interest. The state’s upper court confirmed the reversal to The Associated Press.The Cristalino II State Park stretches for 118,000 hectares (292,000 acres), larger than New York City, and lies...
International Business Times

Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report

Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
The Associated Press

Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election

NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday. Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.
