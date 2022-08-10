Read full article on original website
The Curious Case of the Australian Activist Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up China’s Embassy in London
Drew Pavlou insists that a Chinese operative sent a bomb threat from a spoofed email account in his name.
Chinese court rejects appeal in landmark #MeToo case
A Chinese court rejected an appeal in a landmark sexual harassment case on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement. But a court ruled last year that there was not enough evidence to prove Zhou was sexually harassed by Zhu, and her appeal was rejected Wednesday on similar grounds.
Chinese screenwriter vows to seek retrial after losing harassment case
BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese woman who accused a well-known host on state broadcaster CCTV of sexual harassment said on Thursday she would seek a retrial, a day after having her case rejected at the appeal stage by a Beijing court.
US Military Vessel Violated Sovereignty And Security By Entering Territorial Waters, China Says
China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. USS Benfold has been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state.
Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack
The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet
A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country’s president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week. Miners’ camps were torched and roads...
The Women Desperate To Work In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Since their takeover a year ago, the Taliban have squeezed Afghan women out of public life, imposing suffocating restrictions on where they can work, how they can travel, and what they can wear. There is hardly a woman in the country who has not lost a male relative in successive...
Ban Chinese Communist land purchases in US now
Unknown to most Americans, the Chinese Communist Party has been buying our farms, land and even our homes for decades. Why? So they can take our food, technology and other resources for themselves. What’s worse – it’s perfectly legal. That’s why I’ve introduced a bill to ban the Chinese Communists...
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
Sri Lanka asks China to delay arrival of ‘satellite-tracking’ ship after pressure from India, reports say
Sri Lanka has asked China to delay the arrival of its survey ship “until further consultations” are made on the matter following pressure from India, according to reports.Yuan Wang 5, the research vessel involved in space and satellite tracking, is en route from the Chinese port of Jiangyin and was due to reach the Chinese-run Sri Lankan Hambantota port on 11 August, according to analytics website MarineTraffic.After initially denying reports about the arrival of the Chinese survey vessel and following India’s message about its “carefully monitoring” the development, Sri Lanka’s defence ministry confirmed the vessel had sought clearance.On Saturday,...
Journalist Reveals Putin's Playbook: 'Do As I Say Or Suffer'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to threatening "terrifying violence" to achieve his goal in Ukraine, according to British journalist and writer John Sweeney. Speaking in an interview with CNN, "Killer in the Kremlin" author Sweeney said Putin's playbook revolves around "generating fear" to get what he wants. "What he's...
Ukraine Security Service Foils Russia's Assassination Attempt On Defense Minister, Intelligence Chief
Ukraine's security service on Monday said they have successfully foiled a Russian assassination attempt on two Ukrainian defense officials. In a report by the Headquarters of the National Police in Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Russian "curators" offered a reward of $100,000 to $150,000 for the assassination of the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.
In reversal, Brazil court reopens case of rainforest park
After declaring the decision final, a state court backpedaled Monday and reopened a lawsuit that invalidates a protected area in Brazil’s Amazon. The judicial reversal is a setback for a cattle rancher dubbed the rainforest’s worst perpetrator.The Mato Grosso state prosecutors’ office announced it was the reopening, saying the state’s upper court failed to notify the office of its decision, as it is required in lawsuits that involve the public interest. The state’s upper court confirmed the reversal to The Associated Press.The Cristalino II State Park stretches for 118,000 hectares (292,000 acres), larger than New York City, and lies...
Chinese president Xi Jinping expected to visit Saudi Arabia next week
The planned gala reception is in stark contrast to the low-key audience afforded Joe Biden in June, as ties between China and the kingdom grow closer
Australia, China not yet ready to tackle trade disputes - Chinese envoy
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia and China have not yet reached the point of talking about how to resolve their trade disputes, the Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said on Wednesday.
Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report
Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election
NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday. Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.
