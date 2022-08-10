Jean Silvestro, 97, formerly of North Belle Vernon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. A daughter of the late Eugene and Julia Samonsky Caruso, she was born in Monessen on Oct. 20, 1924. Formerly of North Belle Vernon, Jean had been a resident of Pittsburgh for the past 10 years and was a former member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. She had been employed at U.S. Steel in Monessen for several years before becoming the owner and operator, with her late husband, of the former Vic’s Fine Clothing in North Belle Vernon, retiring in 1978. She was a loving mother, great cook, always liked to look her best and loved to tell it like it is. She is survived by a daughter and son in-law, Vicki and Michael Cremonese of Pittsburgh; a stepdaughter, Norma McKim of Indianapolis, Ind.; and three step grandchildren, Luann (Terry) Vasquez, Brian (Renee) McKim and Bruce (Ellen) McKim. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Silvestro, on Aug. 6, 1979; a sister, Virginia Gerhardt; and a stepson in-law, Chuck McKim. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. If friends wish, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO