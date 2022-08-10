Read full article on original website
William P. Neil – California, Pa.
William P. Neil, 94, of California, Pa., died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. He was born Friday, Feb. 17, 1928, in California, Pa., a son of the late James and Mabel Castell Neil. He was a member of the Monongahela Valley Lodge No. 461 F&AM and the California Hill Gun Club. Bill proudly served our country in the Army during World War II. He retired as a postmaster. He was an avid Steelers fan and attended the first two Steelers Super Bowl appearances in New Orleans (1974, Super Bowl IV) and Miami (1975, Super Bowl X.) In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and siblings, Frances Hormell, Richard Neil and Ray Neil. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Billie Jean Neil of California, Pa., and son, Scott Neil and wife Jan of Houston, Texas; sister, Mabel McCallum; and brother, James Neil. Also surviving are his granddaughter, Tyler Bobotsis and her husband Phill of Houston, Texas. Family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 12, 2002, for a committal service at 9 a.m. in Highland Cemetery, with the Rev. Candace Cook officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. To leave condolences please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
William ‘Billy’ Gillingham III – Speers
William “Billy” Gillingham III, 74, of Speers, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in North Strabane Rehab and Wellness Center. Billy was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Estella Ann Gallagher and William Gillingham Jr. Billy worked as a mechanic in his father’s service station, Gillingham Amoco, in Charleroi, and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. But mostly, he spent his youth raising hell, racing cars and chasing women. He was quite the character. After a tragic accident left him disabled, he spent the rest of his life meandering about the Valley. He could be seen walking one of his beloved dachshunds on the streets of Speers or meeting and greeting everyone in downtown Charleroi. Billy was also a faithful member of the Speers United Methodist Church where he ushered on Sundays. Billy is survived by his only daughter, Chastity Mouyard Edner (Bob) of Bethel Park; four grandchildren, Antonio (Emilee) of Greensburg, Brennan, Jack and Callahan of Bethel Park; and three grand-dogs whom he loved dearly, Savannah, Prudence and Tink. A graveside service will be held at Maple Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. All dogs are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
N. Belle Vernon to end dual EMS system
Due to the current state of EMS services in North Belle Vernon, the borough has decided to opt out of a dual response system. After an executive session of more than 40 minutes during Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously decided to remove Mon Valley EMS as the borough’s second primary provider.
Local McDonald’s general manager honored with national award
He’s only 25, but Anthony Mattie is making a name for himself as a leader within the McDonald’s corporation. Mattie, general manager of the McDonald’s, on Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon, (Rostraver Township), was recently presented with the Outstanding Manager Award. The annual award recognizes the top 10%...
Jean Silvestro – formerly of North Belle Vernon
Jean Silvestro, 97, formerly of North Belle Vernon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. A daughter of the late Eugene and Julia Samonsky Caruso, she was born in Monessen on Oct. 20, 1924. Formerly of North Belle Vernon, Jean had been a resident of Pittsburgh for the past 10 years and was a former member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church. She had been employed at U.S. Steel in Monessen for several years before becoming the owner and operator, with her late husband, of the former Vic’s Fine Clothing in North Belle Vernon, retiring in 1978. She was a loving mother, great cook, always liked to look her best and loved to tell it like it is. She is survived by a daughter and son in-law, Vicki and Michael Cremonese of Pittsburgh; a stepdaughter, Norma McKim of Indianapolis, Ind.; and three step grandchildren, Luann (Terry) Vasquez, Brian (Renee) McKim and Bruce (Ellen) McKim. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Silvestro, on Aug. 6, 1979; a sister, Virginia Gerhardt; and a stepson in-law, Chuck McKim. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. If friends wish, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.
Mary J. Colosimo – Homosassa, Fla., formerly of North Charleroi
Mary J. Colosimo, 97, of Homosassa, Fla., and formerly of North Charleroi, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born in Sunnyside on May 6, 1925, she was the daughter of William and Johanna MacClennan Skains. Mary was retired from Corning Glass in Charleroi. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of many card clubs in the Mon Valley. She is survived by her three children, Sharon Rapp of Homosassa, Fla., Mary Janet Colosimo of Jeannette and Samuel Anthony Colosimo Jr. of Coropolis; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Water, John Joseph Rapp, Steve Temoshenka and Sam A. Colosimo III; and three great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Sweeney, Beckham and Everly Colosimo. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Sam A. Colosimo Sr. on Aug. 8, 1987; her twin brother, William A. Skains; and two sisters, Dolores Koons and Gladys Mehan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES INC. 235 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, where funeral services will begin at noon with the Rev. Robert Hanna presiding. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
Regina Stewart Wozniak – Belle Vernon
Regina Stewart Wozniak, of Belle Vernon, went to her glory on her 97th birthday, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, with her daughter and grandson, Colin, by her side. The daughter of the late Ted and Mabel Driscoll Stewart, she was born in Brownstown on Aug. 8, 1925, and spent the last year residing in Cambridge Creekside, Charleroi. She was proud of never missing a day of school and obtaining her R.N. through the Army Corps Cadet program at Mercy Hospital. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Wozniak of Belle Vernon; grandchildren, Brian, Danielle and Donald J. Wozniak, Colin and Cait Kimberlin of Severance, Colo., and Courtney and Bill Lindenborn of Yukon, Okla.; and great- grandchildren, Evan and Easton Lindenborn and Ella and Bexley Rae Kimberlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wozniak; a son, Don Wozniak; and a cousin and confidant, Eugene Stewart. There will be no public visitation, but a private service will be held at a later date. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, is handling arrangements, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com, 724-929-5300. The family would like to thank the staff at Cambridge Creekside for such tender care. Special thanks to Suzanne Cunko, Toni Hepler and Pat Marinos for all the caring love and compassion.
John E. Seman – Coal Center
John E. Seman, 81, of Coal Center, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Baldwin Health Center. Born in Perryopolis on Jan. 11, 1941, he was the son of John and Irene Toth Seman. John was a member of Howe Methodist Church Long Branch and was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in Allenport. He was an Army veteran, serving from 1961 to 1964 in Worms, Germany. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hatalowich Seman, children; Kim Molnar of Perryopolis, John E. Seman II of St. Louis, Gregory G. Seman of Belle Vernon, Mark E. Seman of Coal Center, Scott E. (Terri) Seman of New Salem and Karey Backos of Wickhaven; his sister, Pam Giocondi of South Carolina; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Seman; grandson, Joshua Seman; great-granddaughter, Ayla Seman; and son-in-law Walter “Fe” Molnar. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Howe Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Gregg officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES INC., Roscoe. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
BVA approves new guidance counselor
Belle Vernon Area School District hired a new district guidance counselor during a special meeting before Tuesday’s work session. The board unanimously approved Angela Hodge for the role. Superintendent Dr. Ken Williams congratulated Hodge and members applauded her appointment. To read the rest of the story, please see a...
Monessen Elementary donation will benefit youth sports leagues
Three hundred new cleats for 300 feet. Monessen Elementary School recently donated 150 pairs of new cleats to the Monessen Youth Soccer Association, which shared them with area soccer, softball and football programs. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
Girls basketball team gets OK to attend Swin Cash HoF ceremony
McKeesporters tend to beam with pride when they mention the name Swintayla “Swin” Cash. She’s a basketball star who holds two Olympic gold medals, was a four-time WNBA All-Star and is currently the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. During Wednesday’s meeting, the McKeesport Area School Board unanimously approved a motion giving the McKeesport Area high school girls basketball team to attend the HOF ceremony from Sept. 8-11 at no cost to the district or the families of the Tigers girls who will attend.
