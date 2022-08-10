Jack Draper beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open.World number 82 Draper, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, fought back from a break down in the second set before he wrapped up a stunning 7-5 6-4 (4) success against the third seed just before 1am in Montreal.World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout.Draper, who will take on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for...

TENNIS ・ 15 HOURS AGO