Read full article on original website
Related
Rafa Nadal confirms he will play in Cincinnati Open next week only six days after withdrawing from Canadian Open with abdominal injury to the one that made him withdraw from Wimbledon last month
Rafa Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete at next week's Cincinnati Open after being forced to withdraw from the ongoing Canadian Open due to an abdominal injury. The world number three opted out of the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal with the same strain that has limited his service motion and forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final last month.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic
Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic. Gauff beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3) while world number one Iga Swiatek -- who beat Gauff in the French Open final this year -- sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes.
Tennis-Goolagong Cawley hopes for Indigenous successor to Barty
MELBOURNE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Evonne Goolagong Cawley is hoping for the emergence of a successor to Ash Barty who can continue inspiring the country's Indigenous children to take up the sport.
RELATED PEOPLE
Serena Williams beaten by Bencic at WTA Toronto Masters
Serena Williams, who indicated this week she is in the home stretch of her storied tennis career, fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters on Wednesday. Switzerland's Bencic, the Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo last year, broke the 23-time Grand Slam champion twice in the first set and once in the second to repeat a 2015 semi-final victory over Williams in Toronto.
NBC Sports
Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury
TORONTO — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. Osaka was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the...
Yardbarker
Naomi Osaka (back) retires, Emma Raducanu falls in Toronto
A lower back injury forced Japan's Naomi Osaka to retire from her first-round match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday in Toronto. Estonia's Kaia Kanepi led Osaka 7-6 (4), 3-0 when the four-time Grand Slam winner had to pack it in. "I felt my back from the start of...
FOX Sports
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis-Nadal confirms he will compete at Cincinnati
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete at next week's Cincinnati Open after being forced to withdraw from the ongoing Canadian Open due to an abdominal injury.
FOX Sports
Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round
MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
Tennis-Zverev targets Davis Cup and hopes to play in U.S Open
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev expects to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but said on Thursday there was a real chance of returning earlier at the U.S Open.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev (ankle) nearing decision on U.S. Open
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev is progressing from his ankle surgery and said Thursday he's still hopeful of playing in the upcoming U.S. Open. Zverev said he is about 10 days away from making a decision. "Of course I will still try to make the U.S. Open," he said at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena Williams loses first match since announcing retirement
Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs — oh, so many signs — with messages such as "Queen" or "Thank you."
British qualifier Jack Draper stuns third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Montreal
Jack Draper beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open.World number 82 Draper, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, fought back from a break down in the second set before he wrapped up a stunning 7-5 6-4 (4) success against the third seed just before 1am in Montreal.World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout.Draper, who will take on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for...
Time Out Global
Experience tennis history in real time at The National Bank Open in Montreal
A glimpse of Andy Murray? A meet-and-greet with Pablo Carreño Busta, fresh from his win against Matteo Berrettini? The excitement is ramping up at The National Bank Open presented by Rogers this week. Where is The National Bank Open presented by Rogers played?. Watch some of the best tennis...
Yardbarker
Crystal Palace look to sign star once dubbed as a Barcelona prodigy
Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba after it was reported that the Spaniard’s move to Valencia had hit the rocks due to there being ‘better-placed options’ for the Mestalla giants. That’s according to football journalist Matteo Moretto , who claims...
Yardbarker
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
Comments / 0