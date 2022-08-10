ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Rafa Nadal confirms he will play in Cincinnati Open next week only six days after withdrawing from Canadian Open with abdominal injury to the one that made him withdraw from Wimbledon last month

Rafa Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete at next week's Cincinnati Open after being forced to withdraw from the ongoing Canadian Open due to an abdominal injury. The world number three opted out of the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal with the same strain that has limited his service motion and forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
AFP

Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic

Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic. Gauff beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3) while world number one Iga Swiatek -- who beat Gauff in the French Open final this year -- sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes.
TENNIS
Person
Andy Murray
AFP

Serena Williams beaten by Bencic at WTA Toronto Masters

Serena Williams, who indicated this week she is in the home stretch of her storied tennis career, fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters on Wednesday. Switzerland's Bencic, the Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo last year, broke the 23-time Grand Slam champion twice in the first set and once in the second to repeat a 2015 semi-final victory over Williams in Toronto.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury

TORONTO — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. Osaka was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Naomi Osaka (back) retires, Emma Raducanu falls in Toronto

A lower back injury forced Japan's Naomi Osaka to retire from her first-round match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday in Toronto. Estonia's Kaia Kanepi led Osaka 7-6 (4), 3-0 when the four-time Grand Slam winner had to pack it in. "I felt my back from the start of...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev (ankle) nearing decision on U.S. Open

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev is progressing from his ankle surgery and said Thursday he's still hopeful of playing in the upcoming U.S. Open. Zverev said he is about 10 days away from making a decision. "Of course I will still try to make the U.S. Open," he said at...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Serena Williams loses first match since announcing retirement

Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs — oh, so many signs — with messages such as "Queen" or "Thank you."
TENNIS
The Independent

British qualifier Jack Draper stuns third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Montreal

Jack Draper beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open.World number 82 Draper, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, fought back from a break down in the second set before he wrapped up a stunning 7-5 6-4 (4) success against the third seed just before 1am in Montreal.World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout.Draper, who will take on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for...
TENNIS
Time Out Global

Experience tennis history in real time at The National Bank Open in Montreal

A glimpse of Andy Murray? A meet-and-greet with Pablo Carreño Busta, fresh from his win against Matteo Berrettini? The excitement is ramping up at The National Bank Open presented by Rogers this week. Where is The National Bank Open presented by Rogers played?. Watch some of the best tennis...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

