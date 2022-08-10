BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Chivas women’s team will take on Inter Milan on Wednesday night at the Brownsville Sports Park. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. “It can’t get better than this, the champions of Mexico, Chivas Femenil, and one of the biggest brands around the world, which is Inter Milan,” said match organizer Jorge Villalobos. “With the women’s team, it can’t get better than that.”

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO