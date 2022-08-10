Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
Santa Maria football excited to play in new stadium
SANTA MARIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Maria football team is excited to play home games this year. All of their games in 2021 were played on the road while their new stadium was being built. “It looks nice,” said senior lineman/fullback Jordan Ramirez. “Have our family and friends...
PSJA Looks to Get Back Into Playoffs
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons, the PSJA Bears think they’ll have a shot to not only make it, but also win a district title. The Bears’ district, 31-6A went from nine teams to six. Vela and PSJA North,...
Eagles Eye Title in New-Look District 31-6A
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission football team will field a younger squad than last year. Only four starters on defense and four on offense are returning this year. “The big deal is solidifying the young ones,” said Mission head coach Danny Longoria. “We’re gonna be young on both...
New coach, same standards for Edcouch-Elsa football
Elsa, TEXAS – Victor Cardenas is the new head coach at Edcouch-Elsa that will continue the Yellow Jacket’s tradition of championship mentality. Cardenas stepped into the new role as head coach a week before the start of the season. Before that, he was the assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets, and Cardenas […]
Rio Hondo Volleyball Edges Mercedes 3-2
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo volleyball team edged Mercedes three sets to two in a non-district match at Mercedes.
Two-A-Day Tour: Mission Eagles
MISSION, Texas -- Mission Eagles earned a taste of the postseason last year in HC Danny Longoria's first year, now with a different looking District 31-6A, they'll be looking for an even deeper run. Click on the video above for more.
Chivas and Inter Milan to Play in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Chivas women’s team will take on Inter Milan on Wednesday night at the Brownsville Sports Park. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. “It can’t get better than this, the champions of Mexico, Chivas Femenil, and one of the biggest brands around the world, which is Inter Milan,” said match organizer Jorge Villalobos. “With the women’s team, it can’t get better than that.”
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin
Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
Valley leaders reflect on struggles and improvements in education field
A panel of three leaders met Tuesday in Edinburg for the State of Education Conference. Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas, UTRGV President Guy Bailey and Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa - a member of the Standing Committee for Education – attended the conference to discuss advancements, struggles, and plans in education.
No agreement on HCISD MOU
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
Homer J. Morris Middle School
Evacuation Drill for all teachers and staff at Morris MS & Perez Elementary! Working hard and efficiently to prepare for our Stallions! Check it out!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #MorrisPride #DistrictOfChampions @Mcallenisd @Perezpioneers https://youtube.com/shorts/jKlAuMc0iUY?feature=share. about 16 hours ago, Olga Mendez. 8th grade parents: Due to popular demand, you can...
Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
Edinburg to honor veterans, active duty military
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel. According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them. […]
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Brownsville ISD nurses receive life support training
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the Brownsville Independent School District offered trauma and life support training for their nurses. The two-day training helped prepare educators, school medical personnel, and first responders in the event of an active shooter scenario. Nurses from across BISD attended the hands-on training at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. They faced potential scenarios […]
Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
Help ‘Fill the Bus’ with school supply donations
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With the new school year underway for many districts, today is a great day for you to help students in need. CBS4 and NBC23 have teamed up with H-E-B and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to host our annual “Fill the Bus.”
