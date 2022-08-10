Read full article on original website
Manassas City students return to school with renewed normalcy, despite teacher shortage
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — This year's back-to-school feeling will be a lot more normal Wednesday for the more than 7,000 students at nine schools in Manassas City. The school system is launching its new five-year strategic plan focusing on how it can best meet the needs of the students and staff, especially coming off of a very disruptive couple of years.
Short-staffed Montgomery County Schools hopes job fair will help fill vacancies
Montgomery County, MD — They talk about it, nonstop. They count applications and hires by the minute. School administrators are constantly watching the back-to-school hires for teachers and support members. Montgomery County Public Schools held an in person job fair Wednesday, choosing evening hours in order to make sure anyone who wanted to be there, could be.
Anne Arundel County schools to add cameras on buses to prevent illegal passing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Wednesday the system would install cameras on its buses to detect safety violations by other drivers. The devices are described as AI-powered stop-arm cameras, which would log the license plates of drivers that illegally pass school buses. The devices...
SEE IT| These 5 Virginia districts welcomed back students for first day of school
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday is a big day! It's the first day of the 2022-23 school year for multiple school districts across the DMV. Students in the following districts will be back in the classrooms:. This year's back-to-school feeling will be a lot more normal Wednesday for the more...
'We are so pumped:' Students, staff excited to return to school in Stafford County
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Stafford County Public students and staff returned to the classroom Wednesday morning. Dr. Thomas Taylor, Superintendent with Stafford County Schools, was at Stafford High School to greet staff and students. Taylor says the entire county has a renewed focus on safety this year. "Safety is...
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
DC library safety instructor resigns after shooting death of officer in training exercise
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Library’s Public Safety Director Douglas Morency submitted his resignation following the Aug. 4 fatal shooting of a library special police officer during an ASP baton training session. A spokesperson for the library told 7News that Morency submitted his request for resignation within hours...
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
Mobile classroom aims to bring interactive learning to underserved kids at Howard Co. Fair
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Howard County Fair is going on this week and has all the usual suspects -- animals, rides, and funnel cake. But this year, Howard County Public Libraries have brought in an added element of learning. The new STEAM Machine has rolled in. A...
Fairfax County police union responds to Chairman Jeff McKay's letter on officer shortage
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) - — Two weeks after the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a staffing emergency, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay sent an email to members of the community. "Fairfax County is, and continues to be, the safest jurisdiction of its size nationwide," McKay said...
Frederick Co. Board of Elections to rescan mail-in, provisional ballots starting Wednesday
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Frederick County Board of Elections is scheduled to begin rescanning all mail-in and provisional ballots on Wednesday. Last week, the board of elections discovered a discrepancy while conducting a recount in a county council district race. That discovery revealed a different number of certified votes when compared with overall accepted mail-in and provisional ballots.
Fairfax County child care center burglarized; local officers step in to help in a big way
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Monday marked a difficult day for childcare providers at the KinderCare learning center on Buckman Road in Fairfax County, when they walked in to see the mess left behind after what appeared to be a burglary. "Monday morning we got a call, our patrol was...
Arlington man charged in stabbing, burning death of Va. mother, Fairfax Police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Major Ed O'Carroll announced Thursday that an Arlington man was arrested and charged in the homicide of a Virginia mother in Falls Church Wednesday afternoon. Richard Montano, 47, who was identified as a person of interest Wednesday, was charged with second-degree...
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
Bowser responds to alleged hate crime where 2 DC men were beaten & called anti-gay slurs
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded Tuesday to reports of a hate crime that took place in the District on Sunday, Aug. 7. Two men were walking down 1700 7th Street Northwest when more than one person punched them several times and called them slurs that were not only anti-gay, they included references to monkeypox, MPD said.
The Prince William County Fair
Washington ABC7 — The Prince William County Fair is back in Manassas, VA with lots of food and fun things to do. Chrissy Taylor, The Assist. Dir. of Business Operations for The Prince William County Fair told us why every resident should attend.
Daycare owner appears in DC court, charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Baltimore County woman charged with assault with attempt to kill appeared in a Washington, D.C. courtroom Tuesday morning after reportedly admitting to shooting her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. Shanteari Weems went before a judge for a felony status conference at 9:30 a.m.,...
School starts soon, schedule immunizations and wellness appointments now!
Children six month or older can get vaccinated for COVID and with the start of school just around the corner, now is the time to for families to schedule their immunization and wellness visits. For over 45 years, Family and Medical Counseling Service has been a part of the community...
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first restaurant in...
