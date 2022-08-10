ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
WJLA

Frederick Co. Board of Elections to rescan mail-in, provisional ballots starting Wednesday

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Frederick County Board of Elections is scheduled to begin rescanning all mail-in and provisional ballots on Wednesday. Last week, the board of elections discovered a discrepancy while conducting a recount in a county council district race. That discovery revealed a different number of certified votes when compared with overall accepted mail-in and provisional ballots.
WJLA

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
WJLA

The Prince William County Fair

Washington ABC7 — The Prince William County Fair is back in Manassas, VA with lots of food and fun things to do. Chrissy Taylor, The Assist. Dir. of Business Operations for The Prince William County Fair told us why every resident should attend.
WJLA

Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first restaurant in...
