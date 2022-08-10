ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kealakekua, HI

Konawaena Football preparing for first game away from Hawai’i in over 30 years

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvMnd_0hBH3Pyv00

For the first time three decades the Wildcats are on the prowl across the Pacific Ocean as the Konawaena High School football team has hit the road for a game on Friday night in Utah.

The defending BIIF Division I champions left the islands on Sunday, arriving in West Valley City for a game against Granger High School.

Outside of school work and practice, the program which has more than 25 players that have never left the State of Hawaii, has planned a number of activities including collegiate visits and sight seeing around the area.

According to head coach Brad Uemoto, itâ€™s paramount that the trip provides experiences that will not only last a lifetime but also go well beyond the game of football.

â€œWe ultimately planned this trip after the state tournament loss last year to Lahainaluna. Sitting in the lobby of the hotel and saying maybe weâ€™ll take a trip to the mailand and get this senior class some experience not only football wise but for life,â€� Uemoto told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. â€œItâ€™s a great group of kids that have been around the program for four years now and so we sort of like this was a group that we were going to start it with and itâ€™s the first trip that we have taken out of state for over 30 years now for Konawaena.â€�

As for the football field, the Wildcats are taking the trip seriously and takes great pride in having the opportunity to not only represent the Big Island but the entire state.

â€œOur kids just being from such a small town to represent the state of Hawaii, itâ€™s a really good experience for them and they definitely feel the weight of that. Just knowing that Hawaii high school football itâ€™s definitely been on the map and so we want to replicate what other teams have done on the continent as well.â€�

Kickoff between Konawaena and Granger is scheduled for 3:00pm HST.

