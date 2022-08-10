Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Country Public Radio
8/10/22: SUNY Potsdam's financial troubles
SUNY Potsdam faces a $3 million deficit, declining enrollment, and vacancies among its top leadership positions. The school is considering cuts to majors that are at the heart of a liberal arts education. Also: some local Republicans react to the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
northcountrynow.com
Mega Reunion in Massena
Five former Massena graduates surprised the Massena Central High School’s Mega Reunion of 1980s graduates when they performed at the block party Saturday night. They took to the stage during Double Axel’s break, playing 80s hits. Comprising the Mega Band were classmates Andy Knoll ’80, Darrell Morrow ’82, Jamie Portolese ’82, Thomas Beckstead ’83, and Doug Debien ’86. “And just for a moment we were all 17 again! Thank you to our classmate Mega Band! You guys were the icing on the cake!” said Nancy Fiacco Mailhot. Photo courtesy of Karen Alfred Mossow.
North Country Public Radio
One more contest for the Franklin County Fair: Who's having the most fun?
Lucy GrindonOne more contest for the Franklin County Fair: Who's having the most fun?. The Franklin County Fair in Malone is in full swing. On Monday, there were contests everywhere: cake decorating, horseback riding, and even an official cornhole tournament. Giovann Hunter was taking tickets for the Zero Gravity ride....
northcountrynow.com
St. Lawrence International Jr. Carp Tournament winners
The St. Lawrence International Jr. Carp Tournament first place team, 'One on Baits' is pictured above. Front row holding a massive carp is Tanner Smith. Back row standing are coach Shawn Rafter, Cameron Fuller, Gavin Thompson, and Joey Green. For more on the tournament that was held this past weekend, click here. Photo submitted.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
wwnytv.com
Crash into pole sends man to hospital
ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A man was sent to a hospital after a vehicle struck a utility pole near Alexandria Bay Monday night. The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a car that hit a pole on Bailey Settlement Road. One person was taken to River Hospital...
informnny.com
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of stealing a boat and attempting to disguise it. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Michael Luca is accused of stealing the boat from Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam and removing distinguishing parts from it. He’s...
wwnytv.com
