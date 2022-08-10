Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Former Kennett thrower evolved into 'go-to guy' with Catfish
Following his team’s regular-season final loss to O’Fallon on Saturday at Capaha Field, Cape Catfish General Manager Mark Hogan made it clear that there were 2022 players that he wanted to have back in the green-and-gold in 2023. “I will say this,” Hogan said, “out of respect for...
semoball.com
Young Advance VB squad in search of 'leadership' this fall
ADVANCE – The Advance High School volleyball program lost more games last year (13) than it had in the previous four seasons combined (12), however, 2021 certainly could not fall under the description of disappointment. The Hornets won 20 matches, including an MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 and Sectional...
Kait 8
First phase of Future I-57 project slated to begin
SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) – The first phase of the Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County will begin soon. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will include upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe while having fun at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10...
darnews.com
Footsteps Medical Clinic returns to Poplar Bluff in September
“It’s all just to give back to Jesus because he’s sure been good to us,” said Dr. Rick Wirz, general surgery specialist in Poplar Bluff. Wirz said he took part in medical mission trips for about eight years before he was called to lead a team of his own.
krcu.org
National School Bus Driver Shortage Leads Jackson School District To Change Hours
With classes beginning very soon, transportation concerns are driving new conversations. Like other schools in the country, the city of Jackson's School District is facing a shortage of eligible bus drivers. Due to this reality, one of their schools is adjusting its hours to accommodate. As of now, the school...
thecash-book.com
ATV, UTV use on city streets may be further restricted
After two extended debates in recent months about allowing utility vehicles, ATVs and electric golf carts to operate on residential city streets, the Jackson Board of Aldermen seems to be poised to take some action at its Aug. 15 meeting. City Attorney Curtis Poore presented four proposed city ordinances (exhibits...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
thecash-book.com
Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC
An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
KFVS12
Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant. According to Cape Girardeau police, Joseph P. Walker II was arrested on August 3 in Wayne County on charges unrelated to the robbery. He was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal...
KFVS12
Body found in Poplar Bluff
East Prairie Police began a criminal investigation after an incident Thursday night, July 28. Poplar Bluff food pantry sees decline in food donations. The Child Concern Center in Poplar Bluff relies on donations for their food pantry and thrift store. Heartland school districts feel impact of rising costs. Updated: 11...
