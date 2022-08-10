ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

semoball.com

Former Kennett thrower evolved into 'go-to guy' with Catfish

Following his team’s regular-season final loss to O’Fallon on Saturday at Capaha Field, Cape Catfish General Manager Mark Hogan made it clear that there were 2022 players that he wanted to have back in the green-and-gold in 2023. “I will say this,” Hogan said, “out of respect for...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

Young Advance VB squad in search of 'leadership' this fall

ADVANCE – The Advance High School volleyball program lost more games last year (13) than it had in the previous four seasons combined (12), however, 2021 certainly could not fall under the description of disappointment. The Hornets won 20 matches, including an MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 and Sectional...
ADVANCE, MO
Kait 8

First phase of Future I-57 project slated to begin

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) – The first phase of the Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County will begin soon. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will include upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe while having fun at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10...
SIKESTON, MO
thecash-book.com

ATV, UTV use on city streets may be further restricted

After two extended debates in recent months about allowing utility vehicles, ATVs and electric golf carts to operate on residential city streets, the Jackson Board of Aldermen seems to be poised to take some action at its Aug. 15 meeting. City Attorney Curtis Poore presented four proposed city ordinances (exhibits...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
thecash-book.com

Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC

An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Arrest made in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant. According to Cape Girardeau police, Joseph P. Walker II was arrested on August 3 in Wayne County on charges unrelated to the robbery. He was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Body found in Poplar Bluff

East Prairie Police began a criminal investigation after an incident Thursday night, July 28. Poplar Bluff food pantry sees decline in food donations. The Child Concern Center in Poplar Bluff relies on donations for their food pantry and thrift store. Heartland school districts feel impact of rising costs. Updated: 11...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

